YEŞIM GÜRA, QUALIFIED RISK DIRECTOR®, NAMED DCRO INSTITUTE REGIONAL DIRECTOR FOR BELGIUM AND TURKEY

Yeşim Güra

The appointment of a DCRO Institute Regional Director based in Brussels greatly enhances the organization's ability to partner with pan-European organizations.

Yeşim is highly committed to the advancement of executive management and governance practices that create value.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today that Yeşim Güra, of Turkish nationality working in Brussels, Belgium, has been named Regional Director for Belgium and Turkey, and will become part of our pan-European volunteer leadership team.Yeşim is an Independent and IFC-nominated Board Director serving on multiple boards in Turkey and Europe. She has over 30 years of executive experience and tenure with multinationals and large corporations, including full P&L responsibility. She is an independent member of the Board for Acibadem City Clinic BV, based in Amsterdam for Hospital Operations in the Balkans, an Independent Board Director in the food and beverage industry for Pinar Dairy Products Company in Turkey, and a Non-Executive Director for Yaşar Marketing and Distribution Company, in Turkey. She is an International Advisor to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), a Business Coach under European Innovation Council (EIC), Strategic Advisor to CEOs, Boards, and ICF certified executive & business coach. She earned her BA in Business Administration from Boğaziçi University in Istanbul and her MBA from Indiana University (Kelley School of Management) in the United States."Yeşim is highly committed to the advancement of executive management and governance practices that create value," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As a Qualified Risk Director , she has demonstrated her breadth and depth of skills and experience in effective board service, and she is certain to be a valuable guide to others pursuing the same positive governance of risk-taking that is necessary at every organization."In her role as Regional Director for Belgium and Turkey, Yeşim will lead outreach and engagement to exchanges, regulators, individuals, companies, and prospective partners on behalf of the DCRO Institute. Her proximity to the heart of European organizations and the EU will greatly enable the DCRO Institute to expand its collaboration across the region."I am delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to the mission of DCRO Institute," said Yeşim Güra. "I have observed in my many years of executive and board roles that there is a great opportunity to make a strategic impact through risk governance. I am excited to work to bring this awareness and action to a wide network of institutions".About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation, the Certificate in Risk Governance , and The Board Members' Course on Risk . We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program