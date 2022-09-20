Oxylabs Accelerates Industry Leadership by Acquiring US-Based Webshare Software Company

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxylabs, a market-leading public web data gathering solutions provider, announced the acquisition of Webshare Software Company, a distinguished Silicon Valley-based self-service proxy company whose portfolio includes over 10,000 active customers, including numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Under the undisclosed details of the deal, Oxylabs will support the further development of Webshare by sharing extensive industry knowledge and business expertise. In addition, Webshare's in-house teams will be significantly expanded by capturing world-class talent from all over the industry.

Based in San Francisco Bay Area, US, Webshare Software was established in 2019 by Utku Zihnioglu, a successful serial entrepreneur whose previous cybersecurity company, Remotium, was eventually acquired by Avast.

After moving on from his previous venture, Zihnioglu established Webshare Software. Under his leadership, Webshare achieved unprecedented results as it attracted a sizable customer base, procured several patents, and became a prominent force in the self-service proxy industry in less than 4 years.

"Webshare is playing an essential role in the proxy market ecosystem by providing fast and affordable solutions, the quality of which is praised by their clients. Achieving rapid industry recognition is an impressive accomplishment made possible only by the immensely talented people of Webshare. With the addition of our technical expertise and industry experience, we will help them get established as one of the key players in the industry while maintaining their explosive growth." - says Julius Černiauskas, CEO of Oxylabs.

"Our goal has always been to become a technology leader in the proxy industry. We see Oxylabs as a brotherly company whose values match those upon which we built our business. Through our combined forces, we will be able to continue scaling quicker and more efficiently, enabling us to have a greater positive effect on the proxy market industry." - Utku Zihnioglu, CEO of Webshare Software Company, commented.

Webshare Software's acquisition deal was financed through Oxylabs cash reserves and spearheaded by the global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright with support from the leading law firm in the Baltic States, Sorainen. Under the agreement, Webshare Software will continue to operate as an independent entity, receiving extensive support from Oxylabs to foster further market influence for the former company.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a premium proxy and public web data acquisition solution provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, a large patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the data acquisition industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, Oxylabs was named the fastest-growing public data gathering solutions company in Europe in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list.

About Webshare.io

Webshare is the technology leader in high-volume self-service proxy services, enabling deep data collection, aggregation, and analysis for businesses across the globe. Various businesses, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individual consultants, rely on Webshare for assured data availability for market research, price comparison, data aggregation, malware analysis, and many more use cases.

