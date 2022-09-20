Pressure Relief Devices Market Size to Grow Worth $4,078.1 Million at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2027 | ArjoHuntleigh, Medtronic

Pressure Relief Device Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pressure relief devices are used to avoid pressure ulcers as well as to help pressure ulcer treatment in immobile patients. Pressure ulcers can form on any bony part of the body, including the back, hip, shoulder blades, lower back tailbone, heels, ankles, and skin behind the knees. The rising frequency of pressure ulcers and obesity are major factors driving the growth of the pressure relief devices market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cancer is likely to aid market expansion during the forecast period.

The global pressure relief devices market was valued at US$ 2,694.8 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,078.1 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2027.

• ArjoHuntleigh *

• Medtronic Plc.

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Invacare Corporation

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Talley Group Limited

• Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Report:

The Global Pressure Relief Devices market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2020-2027). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Pressure Relief Devices market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Device Type:

Low-tech Devices

Foam Based Mattress

Gel Filled Mattress

Air Filled Mattress

Others

Hi-tech Devices

Kinetic Bed

Air Therapy Bed

Regional Analysis for Pressure Relief Devices Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2015-2019

Base year - 2019

Forecast period** - 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Pressure Relief Devices Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

