Telecom Operations Management Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global telecom operations management market reached a value of US$ 61.11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 91.81 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.72% during 2022-2027.

Telecom operations management is the process of managing telecom services to enable telecom service providers to deploy telecom services efficiently without causing any delay. It helps manage various functions, including network inventory, provisioning issues, network availability, and fault management. It also assists in handling renovation projects, tracking and maintaining department budgetary codes, and repairing voice and data communications equipment. Owing to these benefits and rising operational costs, the demand for telecom operations management services is escalating across the globe.

Global Telecom Operations Management Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising need to effectively and timely address customer requirements in a highly competitive environment. In addition, the growing adoption of telecom operations management due to the development of 5G networks represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, with the increasing number of mobile internet users, communication service providers are offering advanced and innovative solutions to expand their consumer base.

This, coupled with various technological advancements, such as the introduction of next-generation operations support systems, business support systems, service delivery platforms, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, which is creating a favorable market outlook across the globe. Furthermore, the rapid digitization of the telecommunication industry is also anticipated to propel market growth in the coming years.

Global Telecom Operations Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Accenture plc, Amdocs, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.), Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, software type, service and deployment mode.

Breakup by Software Type:

• Billing and Revenue Management

• Customer and Product Management

• Service Fulfillment and Assurance

• Resource Inventory Management

• Network Management

• Service Delivery Platform

Breakup by Service:

• Planning and Consulting

• Operations and Maintenance

• System Integration

• Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

