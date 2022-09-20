Legal Online Dispute Resolution Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of legal cases and disputes arising from e-Commerce sector are some key factors driving steady revenue growth of the global legal ODR market

Market Size – USD 57.25 million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.5 %, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Legal Online Dispute Resolution Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The sudden rise in the number of people choosing to settle legal or judicial problems digitally or over long distances, without any contact or actual appearance in a courtroom or in front of judicial bodies, is one of the main factors driving market revenue development. Saving money on court costs, court appearances, and courtroom time is another important aspect boosting market revenue growth. In the market for legal ODR, the arbitration category held the highest share in A mediator (a neutral third party) assists the parties in reaching a mutually acceptable resolution to a disagreement or conflict outside of court.

Rapid Internet penetration as a technology has empowered rapid communication regionally as well as in a global sense. Cyberspace has emerged as a crucial realm for B2B, B2C, and C2C transactions. The barriers imposed by geography, time, and language are eliminated by the emerging flexibility of e-Commerce. Due to this transition, there are emerging disputes and gaps in the way of resolutions. Online Dispute Resolution for e-Commerce has attained a favorable trajectory in terms of growth and revenue generation due to the lower cost, improved speed, as well as the flexibility offered by this system of dispute resolution has led to the improved adoption of ODR for e-Commerce.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Legal Online Dispute Resolution market include:

It Settled, LLC (U.S.), Cybersettle, Inc. (U.S.), NetNeutrals, Ltd (U.S.), Tyler Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Matterhorn (U.S), FairClaims, Inc. (U.S), VastEdge Inc. (U.S), FairWay Resolution Limited (U.K.), iCan Systems Inc. (Canada), The Mediation Room (U.K.), and Youstice (Slovakia).

Emergen Research have segmented the global Legal ODR Market on the basis of component, type, deployment type, application and end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Solutions

1. Case Management

2. Settlement and Judgement Builder

3. Virtual Mediation Rooms and Technologies

4. Agreement Monitoring

5. Statistics and KPI Reporting

6. Electronic Consumer Dispute Resolution

7. Brand Integration

8. Others

• Services

1. Consulting

2. Integration and Implementation

3. Training and Support

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Mediation

• Arbitration

• Negotiation

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

• On-premise

• Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Clinical Trials

• Cloud Migrations

• e-Commerce

• Family Disputes

• Consumer Disputes

• Waste Management

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Courts and Tribunals

• Government and Enterprise

• Dispute Resolution Professionals

• Ombudsman

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Legal Online Dispute Resolution industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Legal Online Dispute Resolution?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

