Heart Rhythm Devices Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2030

Increasing demand for automated external defibrillator devices is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 18.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.4%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Heart Rhythm Devices Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Growth in market revenue is being driven by an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such heart failure, atrial fibrillation, coronary ischemia, and others. Devices that regulate heart rhythm are used to treat heart conditions like arrhythmia or cardiac arrest. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disorders account for 30% of all mortality worldwide, and over 30 million people experience cardiac arrhythmias. New, user-friendly gadgets are being created as a result of the quick uptake of emerging technologies, such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in biomedical devices. Additionally, heightened patient knowledge is a significant contributor to the soaring demand for cardiac rhythm devices across the globe.

Key Highlights From the Report

• The defibrillator segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing number of automated external defibrillators are getting installed in public places such as shopping malls, train and flight stations, and other areas. These defibrillators are popularly known as Public Access Defibrillators (PAD) because they can be used by any novice person in case of an emergency. Increased installation of these defibrillators is driving revenue growth of this segment. According to Cleveland Clinic, automated external defibrillators can be used to treat a patient affected by cardiac arrest, tachycardia (increased heartbeat) as well as bradycardia (slow heartbeat).

• The hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Cardiovascular diseases demand highly precise results from high-end medical devices, which are installed largely in hospitals. Thus, availability of heart rhythm medical devices in hospitals accompanied by an increasing number of patients suffering from cardiac fibrillation and other diseases is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Key companies operating in the Heart Rhythm Devices market include:

Schiller Americas Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic, Stryker, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Biotronik, Progetti SRL, LivaNova PLC, Abbott, and ABIOMED, among others.

• Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Defibrillators

1. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators

1. S-ICD

2. T-ICD

2. External defibrillators

1. Manual external defibrillator

2. Automatic external defibrillator

3. Wearable cardioverter defibrillator

o Pacemakers

1. Implantable

2. External

o Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT)

1. CRT-Defibrillator

2. CRT-Pacemaker

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Hospital

o Mobile medical units

o Others

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

