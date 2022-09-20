Non-vascular Stents Market Size to Surpass at $ 1.2 Billion by 2025 | Allium Medical, Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard

Non vascular Stents Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-vascular stents are a type of medical device that can be implanted in the oesophagus, biliary tract, colon, trachea, or bronchi. Non-vascular stents are implanted using a less invasive method. A minimally invasive surgery allows for a quicker recovery with less pain and a shorter hospital stay. Non-vascular stents are becoming more widely employed in a variety of applications, including the treatment of pulmonary, urological, and gastrointestinal illnesses. These stents are also becoming more popular in the neurological and ophthalmology disciplines.

The global non-vascular stents market was valued at US$ 934.7 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2017 - 2025).

As respiratory and gastro-urological morbidities rise, so does the demand for non-vascular stents, which help maintain vessel patency. Furthermore, rising desire for minimally invasive procedures that allow for faster recovery, less discomfort, and shorter hospital stays is likely to drive non-vascular stents market growth in the near future. In recent years, the need for such stents has increased in ophthalmic and neurological applications. Both application areas—the eyes and the brain—are vulnerable to device implantation. Non-vascular stents are rapidly being utilised for various applications due to their less invasive and precise nature. Micro-stents, which are smaller stents, are being developed for use in areas associated to the eyes and the brain.

• Allium Medical *

• Boston Scientific

• R. Bard

• ELLA-CS, s.r.o

• EndoChoice

• Merit Endotek

• Taewoong Medical

• Xlumena, Inc.

The Global Non-vascular Stents market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2028). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Non-vascular Stents market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

By Product Type:

Urological Stents

Gastrointestinal Stents

Pulmonary or Airway Stents

Others

Regional Analysis for Non-vascular Stents Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Non-vascular Stents Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

✦ What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carry during the forecast period?

✦ Which are the key factors driving the Non-vascular Stents market?

✦ What was the size of the emerging Non-vascular Stents market by value in 2022?

✦ What will be the size of the emerging Non-vascular Stents market in 2028?

✦ Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Non-vascular Stents market?

✦ What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the global Non-vascular Stents market?

