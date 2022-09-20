Thunder Farm YF-3 (TF YF 3) live with up to 400% APY on ETH Network featuring $CHANGE, $SDAO, $ISP, $KFT
ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm is all set to launch Thunder Farms which will go live on the ETH network as a Yield Farming cohort, featuring 4 leading blockchain projects including ChangeX ($CHANGE), Singularity Dao, ($SDAO) ISPO Link ($ISP), Knit Finance ($KFT).
The Thunder Farms cohort will be live for 60 days. The users can stake any of the above-mentioned tokens and earn a minimum guaranteed APY of 60% through UniFarm’s platform https://app.unifarm.co. The stakers can maximize their rewards to up to 400% by purchasing a Booster Pack. This is an unlocked pool and users can unstake and claim their confirmed rewards anytime.
Thunder Farms projects offering-
ChangeX ($CHANGE) is a hybrid ecosystem for all your Crypto, Defi, and Banking needs. Combining compliant CeFi with true Defi elements, ChangeX streamlines the crypto experience for everyone. Brought to you by industry veterans.
Singularity DAO ($DAO) is a Defi Protocol designed to maximize Alpha generation regardless of market trend.
Knit Finance ($KFT) is a protocol for creating cross-chain wrappers for the top 200 “assets.”
ISPO Link ($ISP) is a Metaverse-based cross-chain platform for developers, leveraging BSC and AI. They empower Blockchain, Metaverse, Defi and Gaming companies to source leading “Web3 talents seamlessly”
Additional benefits
Thunder Farms Gold NFT - The users will be eligible for a Gold NFT by staking a minimum of $50 in this Yield Farming that will be live till the end of October 2022.
The Gold NFT holders are eligible to participate in all 3 Mega Events with a prize pool worth $10000 that will be distributed among 115 winners in the activities- Crypto Poker Tournament, Mini Hackathon, and Meme Carnival
The stakers can win Silver NFT Airdrops by participating in the promotional activities, that is,
-AMA on Telegram
-Passive Income Conclave
-Staking Referrals
-Spaces on Twitter
At the launch of Thunder Farms Mr. Jon Grove - Head of Marketing, SingularityDAO said, “We are pleased to support UniFarm ThunderFarms. At the very core of SingularityDAO’s mission, is to build DynaSets, one use case of which is to support up-and-coming projects with increased volume and liquidity. Thunder Farms goals are much in line with this ethos and we are honored to be a part”.
Further added, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO, and Co-founder said, “After incredible demand in our early cohorts, we are excited to bring continued gamified farming for token holders looking to gain exposure to multiple Defi projects in one pool”.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various Defi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The platform aims to create a collaborative space for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has projects like Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. as its partners. It is a one-of-its-kind group-staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and sell pressure.
