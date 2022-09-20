Latin America Helicopter Rental Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Latin America Helicopter Rental Market To Prosper Significantly During 2022-2027, Driven By Emerging Need For Commercial, Healthcare And Military PurposesSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado Latinoamericano de Alquiler de Helicópteros, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis en profundidad del mercado, evaluando los factores clave y las últimas tendencias que lo configuran. En función del servicio, el tipo de chárter, el tipo de motor y las regiones clave, el informe estudia su impacto en el mercado global. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado, abarcando los indicadores clave de demanda y precios, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y de las cinco fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Helicopter Rental Market 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, evaluating key factors and latest trends shaping the market. On the basis of service, charter type, engine type and key regions, the report studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR Periodo de Pronóstico (2022-2027): X%
La expansión de los viajes de negocios o corporativos, así como el crecimiento del turismo en la región, están impulsando el crecimiento del mercado latinoamericano de alquiler de helicópteros. La creciente necesidad de carga aérea es otro factor que impulsa el crecimiento. El precio del transporte por aire aumenta con la demanda; esto aporta más beneficios a quienes operan sus aeronaves. La necesidad de fletar carga ha crecido drásticamente como resultado de variables como la capacidad de última hora, las restricciones de tiempo y la simplicidad de entregar artículos grandes. A su vez, esto está impulsando el mercado de alquiler de helicópteros.
Además, se prevé que la demanda de servicios médicos aéreos apoye la expansión del sector, impulsada por elementos como el aumento de las inversiones en infraestructuras de los hospitales privados y el incremento del número de personas transportadas en ambulancia aérea. Durante el periodo proyectado, el crecimiento del sector se verá impulsado por factores adicionales como la facilidad para utilizar aviones privados, la expansión de importantes actores, el aumento de las inversiones y la introducción de conceptos de servicio de vanguardia como los taxis aéreos.
Además, se reduce el coste de un vuelo, con lo que se reduce la cantidad de combustible consumido por persona. La última ventaja del sector de la aviación reside en su capacidad de expansión. Como resultado de esta expansión, muchos fabricantes han reservado algunas reservas de efectivo para poder abrir pequeñas operaciones dentro de la industria de suministros de aviación.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Helicopter rental is a type of air charter that consists of renting an entire aircraft for various purposes. Helicopters are mostly rented or used for the comfort it offers, especially for short to medium haul flights without the stress of traffic jams. In addition, it offers security, speed and also gives a lot of flexibility to determine the departure. Moreover, it also provides the places of arrival and the time.
On the basis of service, the report is categorised into:
• Air Ambulance
• Business/Corporate Travel
• Disaster and Humanitarian Aid
• Aerial Survey
• Film Shooting and Other Events
• Heavy Equipment Transport
• Other
The type of charter in the industry are segmented into:
• Private Charter
• Commercial Charter
On the basis of engine type, the market is bifurcated into:
• Single Engine
• Twin Engine
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Chile
• Others
Market Trends
The demand for helicopters is rising in military and commercial sectors causing manufacturers to invest heavily in technological developments. Numerous market players are using SaaS (software as a service) based technology in the making of helicopters. Other than that, cloud computing and machine learning also play a huge role in ensuring the safety and comfort of helicopters and ground combat operations, as well as the availability of a safe transportation system at the drop of a hat.
Urban hospitals prefer air ambulance services over automotive transportation owing to the favourable aspects like the speedy and secure delivery of patients to the hospital. The increased shipping of human organs through air ambulances is also contributing to the HEMS’ (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) expansion. The demand for HEMS is soaring due to the growing number of projects in both developed and emerging economies, such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, as well as the expanding government initiatives to improve medical services and facilities.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Líder Aviação
• Brazilian Helicopter Services
• Omni Táxi Aeréo
• Helicol S.A.
• Aerocardal Ltd.
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
Other