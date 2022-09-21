Coated Glass Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Coated Glass Market Price, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global coated glass market, assessing the market based on its segments like function, product, application, production process, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 16.3 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12.5%
The growing global emphasis on improving building energy efficiency is expected to be a major factor driving coated glass market growth. Since coated glass is widely used in various applications such as facades, windows, and partitions, the building and construction industry is critical to the coated glass market.
Windows made of coated glass allow maximum visible light transmission while reflecting the sun’s infrared energy, lowering the building’s heating and cooling costs. Rising significance across the globe regarding the utilisation of solar panels as an alternative source of energy is likely to benefit the coated glass market growth in the long term.
The coated glass reflects unwanted UV and IR radiation, making them desirable for automotive applications where reduction in heat loads is critical, thus propelling the demand for coated glass from the automotive industry. Due to the rapid adoption of coated glass in various end-use applications, the coated glass market is rapidly expanding.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Coated glass is defined as glass that has an outer layer, film, or coating of a mineral, particularly China clay, to provide a very smooth surface to the glass. Glass coatings are applied to control the exposure of the glass surface to vapours, which bind to the glass and form a permanent coating. Coatings also improve reflection, transmission, and absorption properties, and scratch and corrosive resistance. Coating is an essential component of glass production.

The market can be divided based on its function as:
Safety and Security
Solar Control
Optics and Lightening
Fire Rated
By product, the market can be divided into:
Low E-Glass
Heat Reflective
The industry can be broadly categorised based on its application into:
Architectural
Electronics
Automotive
Optical
Aerospace and Defence
Sports and Leisure
Others
On the basis of its production process, the market can be divided into:
Hard Coat
Soft Coat
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Increasing awareness of energy efficiency, global warming, rising green building construction, and technological advancements in coated glass are the key factors expected to drive segment growth in the coming years. Factors such as rapid urbanisation, demand for affordable housing, rise in population, and development of the services sector such as IT and ITES, fuel the coated glass market.
Moreover, an increase in demand for decorative glass with digital prints and the adoption of green building techniques and energy-efficient technologies are driving the market. Demand from the seals and protective coatings market, owing to its sealing and scratch resistance properties, is one of the major drivers of the coated glass market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., GUARDIAN GLASS LLC., and Saint-Gobain S.A., SGO (EPA), among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
