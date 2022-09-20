(Video) Iran: Protests, general strike expands over Mahsa Amini killing

On Saturday, anti-regime protests erupted in Saqqez, Amini's hometown, as mourners gathered for her funeral. similar protests began in Sanandaj, chanting anti-regime slogans.in Tehran, Mahabad, and Karaj for the horrendous killing of Mahsa Amini. On Monday morning, as coordinated by locals, shop owners in the cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez, Bukan, Marivan, Mahabad, and others launched a general strike to continue voicing their protests over Mahsa Amini’s brutal killing. Many people in the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan took to the streets chanting various anti-regime slogans, like “Death to Khamenei!” referring to regime Leader Ali Khamenei. Other slogans included “Death to the dictator!” & “No fear! We’re all together!” Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the college students’ bravery as they protested the regime’s cruelty and vicious crimes and human rights violations against the Iranian people. People in different cities of Iran are continuing their protests over the killing of Mahsa Amini by the regime’s “morality police” for the ridiculous excuse of “improper hijab”. Also, Iranians abroad have been protesting Mahsa Amini’s atrocious murder.

PARIS, FRANCE, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- People in different cities of Iran are continuing their protests over the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by the regime’s so-called “morality police” for the ridiculous excuse of “improper hijab”.Protests escalated on Sunday in Tehran, Sanandaj, Mahabad, and Karaj as more people have become furious over the horrendous killing of Mahsa Amini following her arrest and transfer to a police station.After she was taken to a hospital, she died of what has been confirmed as severe brain damage due to heavy blows to her head, indicating she was tortured and viciously beaten while in custody.Iranians in Europe, Toronto, and New York have also been protesting Mahsa Amini’s atrocious murder.On Monday morning, as coordinated by locals, shop owners in the cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez, Bukan, Marivan, Mahabad, and others launched a general strike to continue voicing their protests over Mahsa Amini’s brutal killing.These protest measures have spread across Kurdish cities checkered in the three provinces of Kurdistan, West Azerbaijan, and Kermanshah in western Iran.This general strike follows the regime’s severe crackdown on peaceful protests by locals in Sanandaj on Sunday night.Many people in the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan province took to the streets chanting various anti-regime slogans, such as “Death to Khamenei!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Other slogans included “Death to the dictator!” and “No fear! We’re all together!”Locals in Sanandaj were braving all odds and standing up to the regime’s dispatching of numerous security forces. Anti-riot units opened fire on the protesters who were describing Khamenei as a “disgrace”.Local activists have been reporting that dozens of protesters were injured as the regime’s forces opened fire. Some reports claim four severely injured protesters were transferred to Tabriz in northwest Iran to receive medical treatment.Activists have been posting reports online indicating the regime has dispatched Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) units to quell the protests and many of the units were dispatched from other provinces as they could not understand the locals when they spoke Kurdish.Further reports indicate that Iranian regime authorities have been dispatching additional security forces and anti-riot units from Khuzestan province to Kurdistan fearing the protests will continue to expand.On Monday, students of several universities in Tehran joined the nationwide protests over the killing of Mahsa Amini.This includes the campuses of Tehran, National, Amir Kabir, Tarbiat Modares, Arts, and Beheshti universities where students chanted slogans against the regime and clashed with security forces who sought to disperse their crowds.Reports indicate a van of the regime’s “morality police” was also torched by the protester.Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the college students’ bravery as they protested the regime’s cruelty and vicious crimes and human rights violations against the Iranian people.This goes alongside major protests in the city of Divandarreh in Kurdistan province, western Iran, where locals launched major clashes with the regime’s security forces. The anti-riot units sent to disperse the angry crowds were forced to retreat and flee the scenes.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday.