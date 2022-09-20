Electrochromic Glass Market Size Worth US$ 2.48 Billion By 2027 | Overview, Share and Forecast

electrochromic glass market growth

The global electrochromic glass market size reached US$ 1.42 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 2.48 Billion, CAGR of 9.50% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Electrochromic Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global electrochromic glass market size reached US$ 1.42 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.48 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.50% during 2022-2027.

What is Electrochromic glass ?

Electrochromic glass also referred to as dynamic or smart glass, is an electronically tinted glass variant mainly used for skylights, facades, windows, curtain glass, etc. It assists the occupant in monitoring the amount of light and solar radiation that can enter a space through the glazing, thereby minimizing the need for separate shading systems. Electrochromic glass also offers various other benefits, such as enhancing resident comfort, lowering energy costs, maximizing access to daylight and outdoor views, providing a high aesthetic value, etc. As a result, it finds extensive utilization across several sectors, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine

Covid-19 Impact:

Electrochromic Glass Market Trends and Drivers:

The continuous development of smart buildings and the escalating demand for energy-efficient structure materials to reduce carbon emissions are primarily driving the electrochromic glass market. Besides this, the rising consumer inclination towards high-quality interiors and aesthetically appealing designs is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the elevating number of remodeling and refurbishment activities, which has led to the replacement of conventional glasses with electrochromic glass in retail facilities, office buildings, healthcare centers, etc., is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of various policies by the government bodies to promote green construction activities for maintaining the energy consumption is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the increasing need for innovative product variants, such as rear- and side-view mirrors, windshields, etc., in automobiles to reduce extra glaze, improve passenger comfort, and maintain interior temperature is expected to bolster the electrochromic glass market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Application:

• Windows

• Mirror

• Display

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Construction

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Others

By Geography:

•North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• AGC Inc.

• ChromoGenics AB

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Gentex Corporation

• Guardian Industries (Koch Industries Inc.)

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Pleotint LLC

• Polytronix Inc.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Research Frontiers

• Smartglass International

• View Inc

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

