Hyperscale Computing Market Size Worth USD 1,036.13 Billion in 2028-Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size – USD 149.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.4%, Market Trends –Increasing integration of AI with hybrid cloud

The global hyperscale computing market size reached USD 149.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) devices and rising adoption of bid data technology are some key factors driving global hyperscale computing market revenue growth. Increasing demand for data management, need for storage, and rapid retrieval due to ongoing IoT trend across various industries, verticals, and sectors are driving urgent need for and deployment of hyperscale computing. In recent years, majority of organizations have begun moving towards adoption of hyperscale IoT connectivity solutions where security, compliance, and cloud optimization operate under standard features, and this is expected to support growth of global hyperscale computing market going ahead. In addition, with ever-increasing demand for cloud computing solutions, the need for developing larger-scale data center infrastructure has significantly increased and this has resulted in an increase in the number of hyperscale data centers across the globe. Hyperscale increases ability of a data centers to achieve massive scale by networking with a large number of servers mainly for big data and cloud computing. With exponential increase in data volumes globally, there is increasing need to meet computing and storage requirements and to process those data in real-time and this is greatly facilitating rapid adoption of hyperscale computing. Rising adoption of hyperscale computing due to need for change in architecture and open source software is expected to propel growth of hyperscale computing market. Furthermore, most hyperscale service providers are bringing in more business transformations and innovations by developing hyperscale service platforms that have unique capabilities and are best suited for a particular business unit. Providers are also providing tailored solutions for certain industries. Thus, growing demand for these solutions and services is facilitating further developments and advancements across hyperscale data centers worldwide. In recent years, majority of market players are focusing on integrating hybrid cloud with Artificial Intelligence to personalize customer experience, aid in better decision making, and streamline operations. These developments and shifts are expected to continue to contribute to revenue growth of the global hyperscale computing market.

However, lack of technical knowledge and limited budget among Small And Medium-Sized Organizations (SMEs) is a major factor expected to hamper global hyperscale computing market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Hyperscale Computing market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Hyperscale Computing market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment

The key industry participants include:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, Apple Inc., International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Dell Technologies Inc., Celestica Inc., Intel Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising focus towards hyperscale computing for providing computation, storage, and virtualization layers of infrastructure in single-solution architecture.

Large enterprises segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing focus towards improving application, rising need to implement robust and scalable cloud or distributed storage system to manage high volume data, and increasing adoption of hyperscale computing to increase processing power, storage space, and to optimize computational workloads.

Data segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR owing to rising number of hyperscale data centers, increasing adoption of advanced data center technology for meeting growing need of data center performance requirements, and for providing energy efficient solutions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyperscale computing market on the basis of component, organization size, type, end-use, and region:

Hyperscale Computing Market Product Type Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Server

Storage

Networking

Services

Installation and Deployment

Consultation

Support & Maintenance

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

Data

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Research & Academics

Healthcare

Others

The report consists of insightful information about the regional market share, size, current and emerging trends, profit margins and gross margins, value chain analysis, production and manufacturing capacity, supply and demand ratio, and other key elements of the industry.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In conclusion, the Hyperscale Computing global study report is a comprehensive analysis of the Hyperscale Computing industry with regards to historical occurrences and a growth forecast in the coming years. The report analyzes the workings of the market to offer recommendations to the established companies as well as new entrants emerging in the market. The report covers a complete analysis of the Hyperscale Computing industry and offers the reader a competitive advantage to stay ahead of the other players.

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on clients’ requirements. For further inquiry, kindly connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

