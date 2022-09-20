Nanorobotics Market Size Worth USD 14.03 Billion in 2028-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising investment in urgent care and increasing global geriatric population are key factors driving revenue growt of the global nanorobotics market

The global Nanorobotics market size is expected to reach USD 14.03 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.

The global Nanorobotics market size is expected to reach USD 14.03 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Nanorobotics market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as rapid innovations in nanorobotics technology and increasing application of the technology in treatment of neurological cardiovascular, oncological, infectious, orthopedic diseases, and others.

Nanorobotics is the technology which creates robots or machines at a very small scale. The field of nanorobotics brings together various disciplines, including nanofabrication processes used for producing nanoactuators, nanomotors, and nanosensors, among others. Rising focus on regenerative medicine coupled with technological advancements is boosting market revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of medical equipment and more advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving growth of the global nanorobotics market, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Nanorobots are being used to perform complex tasks and procedures and help to reduce human error in various procedures and test in the healthcare industry. Latest studies in DNA nanotechnology support large-scale utility of nanorobots in the healthcare industry. Long-term returns derived from nanobots is encouraging market players to enter into long-term partnerships and to invest majorly in further research and development in nanotechnology. Upsurge in demand for miniaturized devices along with rapid rate of automation across various sectors are other factors fueling market revenue growth. Advancements in features of nanorobotics will further drive market growth. However, increase in complexities with miniaturization is a key factor hampering revenue growth of the market currently.

The Nanorobotics market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Bruker, Oxford Instruments, Toronto Nano Instrumentation, JEOL Ltd., Imina Technologies, Klocke Nanotechnik, Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks, Agilent Technologies, and Park Systems. as well as new entrants in the market.

Nanorobotics Market Segmentation:-

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanorobotics market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomanipulator

Electron Microscope (EM)

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM)

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM)

Bio-Nanorobotics

Magnetically Guided

Bacteria-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomedicine

Biomedical

Mechanical

Others (Space and Oil & Gas)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, Bionaut Labs, which is a company that is developing nanorobots to deliver drugs for treatment of brain diseases, announced that it had received a funding of USD 20 million led by Khosla Ventures and Upfront Ventures. The funds will be used to guide Bionaut Labs through clinical and preclinical development of its nanorobot technology.

Magnetically guided nanorobotics segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for delicate applications as magnetically guided nanorobots provide high degree of maneuverability in complex procedures. Nanorobotics is employed to carry and deliver live cells to targeted areas in the body, which further expected to advance, and this is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Nanomedicine segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its commercialization in the healthcare industry on large scale for drug delivery, in vitro diagnostics, in vivo imaging, biomaterial, drug therapy, and active implants.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high spending on healthcare and increased investment in research & development of nanotechnology. Another contributing factor is increased demand for nanorobotics from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Various clinical trials and pipeline projects in the U.S. for development of nanorobotics in various areas are also fueling market revenue growth.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Nanorobotics market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Nanorobotics market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Nanorobotics market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Regional Analysis of the Nanorobotics Market Includes:

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Nanorobotics market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Nanorobotics industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Nanorobotics market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Nanorobotics industry.

