Hybrid Operating Room Market Size Worth USD 2,366.9 Million in 2028-Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals and increase in patient preference for affordable and effective surgical treatment is driving growth of the market

The global hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in number of surgical procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are driving market revenue growth to a significant extent.

Hybrid Operating Room (OR) is an advanced procedural space which combines traditional OR with an image guided interventional suite. The combination allows performance of highly complex and advanced surgical procedures. The rooms and teams are combined to meet the complex needs of patient surgery. These state-of-the-art spaces allow for the combination of image guided surgeries with open procedures.

Hybrid ORs allow smooth conversion from minimally invasive surgery space to an open procedure space by providing necessary capabilities and personnel in one space. Hybrid ORs have also led to development of new procedures, which provide patients with complex diseases wider options. Hybrid ORs permit surgeons to work in an efficient manner to achieve best outcomes. A variety of medical professionals work in hybrid ORs such as imaging professionals, surgeons, and other specialists to ensure complex needs of patients are met more efficiently.

Hybrid operating rooms are more cost-effective than traditional surgical suites as surgical and imaging equipment are all in a single place and this also improves efficiency by eradicating the need to transfer patients to troubleshoot issues.

The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Hybrid Operating Room market on a global as well as regional scale. Moreover, the report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Hybrid Operating Room industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Hybrid Operating Room market. considers the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic as one of the key influencing factors. The report also offers a thorough analysis of the key market drivers and restraints that play a vital role in influencing the growth of the industry.

Hybrid Operating Room Market Competitive Landscape:

Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, General Electric Company, Skytron LLC, and Trumpf Medical.

Based on the types, the Hybrid Operating Room Market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global hybrid operating room market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Instruments

Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Angiography Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Operating Room Fixtures

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Radiation Shields

Other Components

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Neurosurgical

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Thoracic

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Highlights from the Hybrid Operating Room Market

In June 2020, Glenwood Regional Medical Center opened an updated hybrid OR for minimally invasive procedures. The investment brings Hybrid Operating Room minimally invasive care to community and offers the hospital’s surgical team with state-of-the-art amenities to treat patients. This results in shorter hospital stays and improved patient outcomes.

Intraoperative diagnostic system segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. These systems are widely used in minimally invasive surgical procedures and offer functional guidance to surgeons and anaesthesiologists. Rising incidence of chronic diseases along with increase in demand for hybrid operating room equipment is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period as ASCs enable delivery of more cost-effective services in an environment that is less stressful than that in hospitals. ASCs are equipped with fully operational operating rooms with skilled professionals and require less stay period, which is favourable among most patients.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Hybrid Operating Room market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Hybrid Operating Room industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Hybrid Operating Room market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Hybrid Operating Room industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Hybrid Operating Room market including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Hybrid Operating Room market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Hybrid Operating Room market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes Hybrid Operating Room analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Hybrid Operating Room market industry.

