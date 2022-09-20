Electric Truck Market: Fuel Cell Electric Truck to Grow at 29.9% CAGR During 2021 - 2030

[317 Pages Report] Electric truck market to reach $3,861.8 Mn by 2030, Fuel cell E-truck to rise at 29.9% CAGR; Heavy duty E-truck to garner at 32.6% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Truck Market by Propulsion (Battery Electric Truck, Hybrid Electric Truck, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Truck and Fuel Cell Electric Truck), Vehicle Type (Light Duty Electric Truck, Medium Duty Electric Truck and Heavy-Duty Electric Truck) and Range (Up To 150 Miles, 151 To 300 Miles and Above 300 Miles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global electric truck industry generated $392.3 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $3.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in government initiatives for promotion of e-mobility, stringent emission norms imposed on fossil-fuel powered commercial vehicles, and reducing cost of electric vehicle batteries drive the growth of the global electric truck market. However, lack of charging infrastructure and high cost of electric trucks hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for electric trucks from the logistics sector and development of self-driving electric truck technology present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a slight negative impact on the growth of the global electric truck market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which halted all manufacturing hubs and disrupted the supply chain across the globe.

However, the sales of electric vehicles increased in 2020 and 2021 due to the growing trend of vehicle electrification in the majority of countries.

The hybrid electric truck segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on propulsion, the hybrid electric truck segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global electric truck market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to stringent emission regulation standards particularly on commercial vehicles along with the growing demand for low or zero-emission vehicles. Moreover, the fuel cell electric truck segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.9% from 2021 to 2030. Refueling advancements are in process which will help to refuel hydrogen fuel cell trucks in less than 5 minutes. This is opportunistic for the market expansion.

The up to 150 miles segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on range, the up to 150 miles segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global electric truck market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the factors like increase in adoption of low range electric trucks by end users primarily in last mile deliveries and intra-city logistics among others. However, the above 300 miles segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 29.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to factors such as long range with single charge, lower operation cost among all electric truck categories along with rise in demand for long range electric trucks in commercial sectors such as automotive, online retail, and logistics.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global electric truck market. Increase in number of vehicle production from China as well as increased investments in the India automobile industry is driving growth of the electric truck market in this region. Moreover, the Africa region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding use of sustainable transport to reduce environmental population in countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco, which is expected to fuel growth of the electric truck market in Africa.

Leading Market Players

AB Volvo

BYD Compay Ltd.

Daimler AG

Dongfeng Motor Company

Geely Automobiles Holdings Limited

Man SE

Paccar Inc.

Scania

Tata Motors

Workhorse

