Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Emerging Technologies, Forecast 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing number of fraud incidents in health insurance across the world and the expanding industry for healthcare insurance

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size – USD 1.02 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.8%, Market Trends – Rise in government spending in the healthcare industry for fraud prevention.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 6.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the anticipated period, the global market for healthcare fraud analytics is expected to grow significantly. The global increase in health insurance fraud incidences is responsible for a major portion of the market growth. The market for healthcare fraud analytics is also projected to be driven by the rising healthcare insurance sector over the forecast period. The global market is also anticipated to benefit from growing government spending on the healthcare ecosystem to stop fraudulent activities throughout the projected period.

On the other hand, the incapacity of companies to use fraud analytics for healthcare in the near future is anticipated to impede the growth of the global market for healthcare fraud analytics.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/434

Competitive Outlook:

The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players involved:

Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Co, FraudScope, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LLC, Conduent Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ExlService Holdings, Inc., CGI Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/434

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, DWS Ltd acquired HCL Technologies Limited. The acquisition would extend HCL Technologies’ offerings in New Zealand and Australia.

The on-premises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Solutions are offered in-house and in an on-premise scenario within an institution's IT infrastructure. Management of these solutions and all relevant activities is the company’s responsibility.

During the forecast period, the insurance claims segment is anticipated to lead the market. The segment is expected to be driven by rise in the number of individuals requiring medical insurance, increase in the incidence of fraud claims, and increase in the adoption of the pre-payment assessment process.

The predictive segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. Predictive analytics identifies potential fraudulent patterns and then, generates a large number of claims.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare fraud analytics market on the basis of deployment, application, solution, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Payment Integrity

Insurance Claim

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-fraud-analytics-market

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/434

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Paradigm Shift Towards Sustainable Food Production and Healthy Eating Trends to Drive Plant-based Proteins Market Growth

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/plant-based-proteins-market-growth

Top 10 Companies Providing Molecular Diagnostics Tools and Technologies to Improve Disease Management and Therapy

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-providing-molecular-diagnostics-tools

Electronic Health Records Market – Driven By Rising Need for High-Quality Patient Care and Better Patient-Clinician Interaction

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/electronic-health-records-market-driven-by-rising-need-for-high-quality-patient-care

Top 10 Globally Leading Companies in the Connected Healthcare Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-globally-leading-companies-in-the-connected-healthcare-market

Top 9 Companies in the Command & Control Systems Market Enabling Efficient Decision-Making Process in the Military Sector

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-9-companies-in-the-command-and-control-systems-market

Top 10 Robotic Surgical Companies Ruling the Healthcare Industry

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-robotic-surgical-companies-ruling-the-healthcare-industry

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-healthcare-fraud-analytics-market