Triple Monitor KVM Switcher launched by TESmart Technology

TESmart Technology launched Triple Monitor KVM Switcher -- HKS0403A1U-USBK that is great for multi-computer and multi-display setup.

Triple Monitor KVM Switcher -- HKS0403A1U-USBK was launched by TESmart Technology. The Triple Monitor KVM Switcher consists of the leading technology of three monitors at the same time beyond other counterparts. It is perfect for a multi-computer, multi-display setup. It is extremely reliable and seamless, just what the customers need.

TESmart Technology provides great service, enabled quick troubleshooting, and helped answer emails quickly.

The Triple Monitor KVM Switcher consists of the following qualities that make it so helpful for users. They are as follows:

4 to 8 computers or servers can be used with this device. Hence one can use multi-computers or servers and speed up their work. It enables one to save their time and complete more work in a specific time.

It has an independent USB port and high-quality audio support. It allows one to control the audio quality of multiple computers simultaneously.

It provides up to 2K resolution which is amazing. It ensures that high resolution can be supported and this will increase the experience of the users considerably.

1 to 4 multi-color VGA, DVI, or DisplayPort. It is ideal for those computers that consist of 3HDMI graphic outputs.



“The company has been operating since 2004. Initially, it was only an enterprise-level solution for engineering projects. Mars, the Senior Manager, realized that KVM Technology could become a company of more value for the customers. After 20 years, the products are approved and appreciated by more than 5 million users in more than 100 countries. KVM switches, matrices, extenders, and other A/V products are used in the homes and offices of customers. This has brought changes in the way they live and do their work. Their work has become efficient due to these products,” said a spokesperson for TESmart Technology.

For more details, visit www.tesmart.com.

For updates, visit

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMSasIgCsz3B-_y2_QH0jYQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tesmartoffical

Media Contact

Company Name: TESmart

Contact Person: Liam Kuang

Email: Send Email

City: Geesthacht

State: Schleswig

Country: Germany

Website: www.tesmart.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Triple Monitor KVM Switcher launched by TESmart Technology