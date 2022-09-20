Japan Portable Power Station Market Recorded 5.1% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2030

Allied Analytics

Rise in use of smart electronic devices and growth in concerns regarding CO2 emissions drive the growth of the Japan Portable Power Station market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Japan Portable Power Station market generated $137.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $225.5 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The main factors driving the growth of the Japan portable power station market include increase in demand for smart devices (including smartphones and smart watches), as well as the demand for uninterruptible power supplies for applications such as emergency power supplies, automobiles and off-grid power supplies. However, the longer charging time and high cost of portable power stations restrain the Japan portable power station market growth.

Based on type, the 501-1000 watt-hours segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the 1500 watt-hour or more segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the emergency power segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the off-grid segment and automotive segment are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% each from 2021 to 2030.

Based on sales channel, offline segment contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than half of the Japan Portable Power Station market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, online segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Japan Portable Power Station market analyzed in the research include Anker Technology, Bluetti, Ecoflow, Jackery Inc., Lion Energy, Suaoki, Chilwee Group Co., Ltd., Ges Group Limited Company, Mitsubishi corporation and Alpha ESS Co., Ltd.

Key findings of the study

• By application, the emergency power segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

• By capacity, the 501-1,000 Wh segment garnered the largest market share in 2020.

