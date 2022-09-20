Medical Wearable Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for remote patient monitoring and home healthcare devices will drive the demand for the medical wearable market.

Medical Wearable Market Size – USD 7.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.5%, Market trends –Advancement in Technology. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Wearable Market is forecasted to be worth USD 34.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the infiltration of smartphones, along with a rise in the number of smartphone-based healthcare applications, is driving the market for the medical wearables market. Moreover, the preference of healthcare providers for wireless connectivity and surge in the incidence of diseases, such as diabetes, chronic pain, obesity, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cardiac disorders, will boost the market growth.

The self-monitoring medical wearable devices will witness lucrative growth. The surge in the incidence of cardiac diseases and chronic diseases will impact the market positively. An increase in the penetration of 4G networks and growing demand for 5G connection will also augment the demand for the market.

Wearable technology includes electronic devices that consumers can wear, such as smartwatches and Fitbit. They are designed to collect user’s health data. These devices are used to measure various applications such as heart bit measurement, measurement of fitness of the body, ECG measurement, and to monitor blood pressure. The usage of disease-specific functionality smartwatches and biosensors are the future of medical wearables.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Medical Wearable Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key participants include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Biotelemetry, Inc., Apple, Inc., GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Irhythm Technologies, Inc., and Masimo Corporation, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

The wristband and activity monitor segment held the largest share in the product segment. The medical alert wristbands and bracelets offer a much-needed safety blanket to people with allergies and other various conditions. It helps to make aware of ailments leading to more effective and faster emergency treatment.

A pulse oximeter is a lightweight, small device used to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body. This tool is attached painlessly to a patient’s fingertip to measure their pulse rate and amount of oxygen in the system.

Hospitals held the largest share in the medical wearable market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Wearable Market on the product, device type, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Patches

Wristband and Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Others (Clothing, glasses, others)

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

ECG /Holter Heart Rate Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Pressure Monitors

Multiparameter Trackers

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Monitoring Devices

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Regional Outlook of Medical Wearable Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Medical Wearable Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Medical Wearable market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Medical Wearable market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Medical Wearable market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Medical Wearable industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

