Collagen Peptides Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trends, Business Opportunities, Competition and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Expanding collagen peptides applications in nutritional products, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are some key factors driving market growth

Collagen Peptides Market Size – USD 608.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – increasing use of collagen peptides in nutritional products.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global collagen peptides market size is expected to reach USD 913.1 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The movement in consumer preferences toward a healthy lifestyle and the rising use of collagen peptides in nutritional items, medicines, and cosmetics can be ascribed to the predicted revenue increase that has been steady.

Collagen peptides' psychological and nutritional attributes provide a number of health advantages, including reducing soreness in the muscles after strenuous exercise, enhancing joint health, promoting muscle growth, supplying energy while exercising, and fortifying skin by assisting the body in producing more collagen and hyaluronic acid, as well as preventing bone loss. Collagen peptides are being more widely used as a fundamental ingredient in food and drinks due to their wide variety of applications and several health advantages, and this trend is anticipated to continue driving growth of the collagen peptides market in the future.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/573

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, Nitta Gelatin, which is a leading manufacturer of gelatin in India, launched premium gelatin with Japanese technology in the HoReCa category. The premium gelatin will allow food connoisseurs to prepare various desserts, jellies, frozen sweets, soft candies, and marshmallows at international standards.

In April 2020, GELITA AG launched new product – VERISOL GELITA – which contains bioactive collagen peptides, which is an essential component for supporting healthy skin. VERISOL is scientifically proven to have positive results on overall skin conditions.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing application of collagen peptides in supplements owing to multifunctional properties such as reducing muscle soreness, controlling arthritis, improving overall bone health, and alleviating some skin conditions. An increasing number of consumers in the U.S. and Canada are incorporating collagen-based products into their diet for better health and nutrition.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/collagen-peptides-market

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Collagen Peptides industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry

Emergen Research has segmented the collagen peptides market based on source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bovine

Porcine

Marine & Poultry

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dry

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Nutritional Products

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Collagen Peptides market include:

Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Amicogen Inc., Ewald-Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Weishardt, and Vital Proteins.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/573

Regional Overview:

The global Collagen Peptides market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Collagen Peptides market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Collagen Peptides Market

Competitive analysis of the Collagen Peptides market

Regional analysis of Global Collagen Peptides market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Collagen Peptides market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Collagen Peptides production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Collagen Peptides market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Collagen Peptides market

Global Collagen Peptides market forecast (2021-2028)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/573

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Metaverse Shaping Future of The Manufacturing Sector

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/metaverse-shaping-future-of-the-manufacturing-sector

World’s Top 8 Companies Changing The Dynamics of The Finance Sector With Metaverse

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/worlds-top-8-companies-changing-the-dynamics-of-the-finance-sector-with-metaverse

Top 10 Companies in the World Offering Radiation Therapy Solutions | Radiation Therapy for Cancer: Treatments, Types, Application and Regional Analysis

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-in-the-world-offering-radiation-therapy-solutions

Top 10 Companies in Cyberbiosecurity | Cyber bio-security A Novel Trend To Safeguard The Bioecomony

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-in-cyberbiosecurity

Top 10 Companies In The World Offering The Best Gambling Software and Solutions

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-in-gambling-software-and-solutions

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-collagen-peptides-market