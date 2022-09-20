Global Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market info Global Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market seg

Global topical absorbable hemostats market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market- by Product (Combination Hemostats – Pads, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Hemostats, Polysaccharide Based Hemostats, Gelatin Based Hemostats, Collagen Based Hemostats and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global topical absorbable hemostats market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

In trauma situations, burn cases, and surgical operations, topical hemostatic medications are commonly utilized to control bleeding and establish hemostasis. Surgical procedures range from orthopedic and peripheral nerve operations to cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, obstetrical, and gynecological treatments. Topical absorbable hemostatic agents, also referred to as passive hemostats (collagen, gelatin, polysaccharide, oxidized regenerated cellulose, and combination hemostats), are created by mixing a topical hemostatic agent with an absorbable sponge, foam, pad, or other material before applying it to the area that is bleeding. Surgical speciality, patient population, procedural needs, kind of bleeding and the agent's precise mechanism of action will all affect the accurate characteristics of the optimum topical hemostatic agent.

The market for topical absorbable hemostats is anticipated to grow profitably throughout the forecast period due to increased demand supported by increased surgical volume. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the rising frequency of chronic diseases and the growing elderly population. For instance, more than 45% of Americans, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have at least one chronic ailment that requires urgent medical attention. Additionally, businesses are spending money on R&D, which is projected to support market expansion. An ongoing clinical trial, for instance, is being conducted by Ethicon, LLC to investigate surgical powder-induced mild parenchymal or soft tissue intraoperative hemorrhage.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the topical absorbable hemostats market over the forecast years because of increased demand fueled by higher surgical volumes. Furthermore, the increasing frequency of chronic illnesses and the growing elderly population drive market expansion. In addition, the Asia Pacific topical absorbable hemostats market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing senior population. Other factors driving growth include the regular release of new products and the rising use of such devices in operations and other medical applications.

Major market players operating in the topical absorbable hemostats market include 3-D Matrix Ltd, Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc, Anika Therapeutics Inc, APRUS Bio-Medical Innovations Pvt Ltd, Arch Therapeutics Inc, Baxter, C.R. Bard, Cellphire Inc, Covalon Technologies Ltd, Cresilon Inc, Endomedix Incorporated, Entegrion Inc, Ethicon, ETX Pharma Inc, Gamma Therapeutics Inc, GATT Technologies BV, gel-e Inc, Gelita, Haemostatix Ltd, Hemostasis LLC, HLL Lifecare Ltd, Keratin Biosciences Inc, Leader Biomedical Europe BV, LifeBond Ltd, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Protege Biomedical, Resorba GmbH, Sanara MedTech Inc, Sanofi Biosurgery Inc, Sea Run Holdings Inc, Teleflex, Therus Corporation, Thrombotargets Corp, United Health Products, Inc., Xcede Technologies Inc, Z-Medica LLC and Integra LifeSciences.

Market Segments

Global Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Combination Hemostats – Pads

• Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Hemostats

• Polysaccharide Based Hemostats

• Gelatin Based Hemostats

• Collagen Based Hemostats

• Others

Global Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Topical Absorbable Hemostats Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

