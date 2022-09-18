Bridgestone Joins Teledyne Lunar Terrain Vehicle Development Team
Huntsville, AL September 18, 2022- Teledyne Brown Engineering announced today that Bridgestone Corporation is joining its team looking to design and build the crewed lunar terrain vehicle (LTV) for NASA to support future exploration on the moon.
As NASA's mission is to reach new territory in space development, there is a need for a crewed and autonomous vehicle to navigate unexplored areas on the moon. The LTV will be expected to endure extreme temperatures and harsh environments over long periods of time to support crew mobility and research efforts. To deliver the needed technology, Teledyne has built a robust team that includes industry champions such as Nissan North America, Sierra Space, Textron and now Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber.
Bridgestone Corporation has signed an exclusive Teaming Agreement with the Teledyne Team to provide lunar tires for the NASA LTV program. The company has extensive knowledge and experience in development of tires, which has supported the evolution of mobility from the ground up throughout more than 90 years of history since its foundation in 1931. This international partnership shows strong commitment to NASA and its mission to further explore the moon and beyond.
"This partnership helps further solidify the strength of our team and the durable vehicle that will be a product of its collaboration," stated Scott Hall, President of Teledyne's Engineered Systems Segment. "The experience and reputation of Bridgestone is unparalleled and a tremendous asset for our vehicle in its journey to and on the moon's surface."
Bridgestone has continued to drive tire technology innovation to support safety and peace of mind for a mobility society and to keep people and the world moving ahead. In 2019, the company embarked on a new challenge to research tires for crewed lunar vehicles. To ensure tire function and safety under difficult operating conditions (rocky and sandy desert with exposure to extreme temperatures and cosmic ray radiation) the company is developing and validating metal airless tire concepts. Bridgestone is leveraging its "mastering road contact" technology that is a core-competency acquired from various experiences on roads around the world.
"This project is a bold new challenge for humanity, and we are honored to be joining the Teledyne Team. This project will help us fulfill the "Extension: Committed to nonstop mobility and innovation that keeps people and the world moving ahead" stated in our corporate commitment, the Bridgestone E8 Commitment," said Makoto Ishiyama, Executive Director, Next Generation Technology Development, Bridgestone. "Through co-creation with new partners, the Bridgestone Group is dedicated to realizing the dream of humankind with mobility innovation."
About Teledyne Brown Engineering
Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, energy, and maritime industries. For almost seven decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations and technology development worldwide. For more information about Teledyne Brown Engineering visit: www.tbe.com.
About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies' operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies' website at www.teledyne.com.
About Bridgestone Corporation
Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.
Media Contact: Jessica Sanders
Jessica.Sanders@teledyne.com