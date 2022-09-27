Surgical Shavers Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic
Global Surgical shavers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030
NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Surgical Shavers Market- by Product (Shavers and Shaver Blades), End-Users (Hospital, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."
According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global surgical shavers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.
The healthcare sector is significantly burdened by surgical site infections (SSIs). As a result, it becomes more difficult to stop these expensive occurrences. The use of a surgical shaver can help with effective preoperative hair removal. The grip, shaft, and tip make up a surgical shaver blade.
One of the critical reasons promoting the growth of the surgical shavers market is the rising elderly population and rates of different surgeries. Other indirect factors influencing the development of the surgical shaver market include increased personal disposable income and rising spending on R&D for new advancements. Growing consumer awareness of surgical shavers is also promoting market expansion. Unfavourable reimbursement practices, particularly in developing nations, will make it more difficult for the surgical shavers industry to expand. The demand for surgical shavers is rising due to technological developments and R&D work being done by manufacturing businesses. Resulting in market expansion. Opportunities in the global surgical shaver market are projected to emerge in the near future due to technological advancement and a well-established healthcare environment in both developed and emerging regions.
North America is anticipated to contribute to the surgical shavers market over the forecast years. This is due to the region's current advanced level of healthcare facilities and the presence of significant essential companies. In addition, the Asia Pacific surgical shavers market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing elderly population and higher infrastructure spending on healthcare.
Major market players operating in the surgical shavers market include 3M, B.D., Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Dewimed Medizintechnik, Dr MEDICAL, Eberle, Endomed Systems, IMECO, Maxer Endoscopy, Nouvag, Richard Wolf, Rudolf Medical, SFERAMED, Shanghai LZQ Precision Tool Technology, Stryker, Vimex Endoscopy, VOMED Volzer Medizintechnik, and others
Market Segments
Global Surgical Shavers Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Shavers
• Shaver Blades
Global Surgical Shavers Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Hospital
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Surgical Shavers Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America Surgical Shavers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe Surgical Shavers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Surgical Shavers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Surgical Shavers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Surgical Shavers Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
