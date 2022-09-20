Digital Payment Market Report, Global Size, Share, Growth, Segmentation and Industry Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global digital payment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.8% during 2022-2027. Digital payment refers to the transfer of money from one account to another by utilizing digital devices, including mobile phones, points-of-sale (POS), computers, etc., via the internet. It is easy and convenient, as digital payments reduce cash dependency and increase transaction speed. Digital payments provide high transparency and security by improving traceability and accountability while reducing money theft. They improve financial inclusion by raising access to various financial services, such as savings accounts, credits, and insurance products. Digital payments are processed by secure gateways and are extensively utilized in the media and entertainment, retail, automotive, healthcare, transportation, and education sectors across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Digital Payment Market Trends:

The increasing demand for real-time payments among the masses and the widespread adoption of mobile wallets, owing to enhanced security, flexibility, and convenience, are among the key factors stimulating the digital payment market. Apart from this, the escalating focus among e-commerce companies on developing point-of-sale (POS) systems for handling online and in-store transactions is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the expanding adoption of the 5G networks, which enable consumers to make payments and buy items online effectively, is further fueling the global market. Additionally, the inflating utilization of digital payments by the government bodies to cover several citizen-to-government (C2G) and government-to-citizen (G2C) payments is also driving the global market. Moreover, the elevating usage of digital payments by large enterprises to manage their payment transactions and enhance customer experience is expected to positively influence the digital payment market over the forecasted period.

Digital Payment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the digital payment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• ACI Worldwide Inc.

• Adyen N.V.

• Aliant Payment Systems Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• American Express Company

• Apple Inc.

• Fiserv Inc.

• Mastercard Incorporated

• Novetti Group Limited

• Paypal Holdings Inc.

• Stripe Inc.

• Total System Services Inc.

• Visa Inc.

• Wirecard AG

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of component, payment mode, deployment type, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions:

o Application Program Interface

o Payment Gateway

o Payment Processing

o Payment Security and Fraud Management

o Transaction Risk Management

o Others

• Services:

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Breakup by Payment Mode:

• Bank Cards

• Digital Currencies

• Digital Wallets

• Net Banking

• Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and E-commerce

• Transportation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

