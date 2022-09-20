What will Augmented Analytics Market Looks Like In the Coming Years?

Augmented Analytics Market

The augmented analytics market is expected to gain growth opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the need to democratize analytics and increase productivity, a rise in awareness of enterprises to utilize growing streams of data from various sources in innovative ways and an increase in the need to make the work easier for citizen data scientists and business users are some of the key factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the global market. However, data security concerns are expected to hamper the growth of the augmented analytics market size.

According to the report, the global augmented analytics market garnered $4.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $29.86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 28.4% from 2018 to 2025.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the greater prospects to facilitate real business value to the organization through reduced cost.

In addition, direct IT control, internal data delivery & handling, faster data processing, efficient resource utilization, and cost-effectiveness of cloud deployment are some of the advantages offered by this deployment mode, which in turn are anticipated to boost the augmented analytics market growth.

The IT business function segment dominated augmented analytics market share in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, finance and sales & marketing segments are anticipated to witness high growth rates during the forecast period due to the growing usage of machine learning and natural language generation in analytics for these functions.

Among industry verticals, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, accounting for about one-fourth share of the total revenue. It is expected to remain dominant through 2025, owing to the growing demand for augmented analytics in the sector to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to reduce costs, increase revenue, and comply with regulations. Moreover, augmented analytics solutions help forecast losses more accurately and facilitate risk mitigation and fraud detection.

However, the healthcare & life sciences segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 37.3% through 2025, owing to the surge in demand for optimized care services and the high requirement for generating useful insights for hospital managers, healthcare scientists & researchers, and pharmaceutical experts to analyze patient turnover data, boost drug discovery, and decrease time to market lifesaving drugs. The report also analyzes telecom and IT, manufacturing, government, transportation & logistics, and other segments.

Some of the key players operating in the augmented analytics market include IBM Corporation, Qlik, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, Salesforce, Sisense Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Microsoft, and ThoughtSpot.

Key Findings of the Augmented Analytics Market:

• By component, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global augmented analytics market during the forecast period.

• In 2017, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest revenue in the deployment category.

• By organization size, SMEs are projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecasting period.

• Based on business function, the IT segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• Based on industry verticals, the BFSI segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• Based on region, North America led the market in terms of revenue in 2017.

