Somatotropin Market worth $ 11.33 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Somatotropin market will be valued at US$ 6.03 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 11.33 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.53%

Major market players operating in the Somatotropin market include Eli Lilly & Company, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-aventis, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Somatotropin Market- by Application (Chronic Renal Insufficiency, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Turners Syndrome, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Idiopathic Short Stature and Noona Syndrome), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy and Retail Pharmacy), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global somatotropin market will be valued at US$ 6.03 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 11.33 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.53% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Somatotropin is a protein hormone of roughly 190 amino acids produced and secreted by cells called somatotrophs in the anterior pituitary. It is also known as Growth hormone (GH) or human growth hormone. It aids in regulating various intricate physiological processes, such as growth and metabolism. Additionally, it is in charge of all bodily tissue growth, including bone growth. Somatotropin is a medication that is used on both people and animals. Growth hormone deficiency, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, chronic renal insufficiency, and many more conditions are all treated with somatropin. Additionally, somatropin promotes tissue growth, linear growth, and the metabolism of lipids, proteins, minerals, and carbohydrates.

The global somatropin market is predicted to develop over the forecast period due to increased cases of growth hormone insufficiency brought on by brain traumas. Increasing somatropin product approvals from regulatory bodies like the U.S. FDA are anticipated to drive the growth of the global somatropin market during the forecast period. Somatotropin is a peptide hormone that promotes cell proliferation, cell synthesis, and cell regeneration in the body, and it plays a significant part in the body's development. The market is expected to be driven by somatotropin's overwhelming advantages during the projection period. The somatotropin market is driven by technological advancements made possible by significant industry competitors' intensive research and development activities. Major players are also making significant investments in creating recombinant human growth hormone, further fueling market expansion. The somatotropin market has expanded quickly thanks to campaigns launched by numerous government and non-government groups to raise awareness of growth hormone deficiency.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Somatotropin market due to the presence of the major market participants and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's commercialization of growth hormone (FDA). Thanks to the region's established healthcare infrastructure and hub for essential industry players, the market will probably hold a sizeable portion of the market. In addition, the Europe Somatotropin market is expected to register significant growth due to a rise in the number of people who lack growth hormone. Additionally, the market in the region is probably being driven by an increase in research and development in the Asia Pacific.

Major market players operating in the Somatotropin market include Eli Lilly & Company, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-aventis, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Astellas Pharma and Other Prominent Player.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In August 2021, the FDA approved the injectable SKYTROFA from Ascendis Pharma. The corporation will be able to make a sizable profit when this product is launched on the world market.

• In July 2018, the U.S. FDA granted Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. approval to market ZOMACTON, a somatropin injection, for the treatment of short stature born small for gestational age or growth failure as well as short stature caused by Turner syndrome and idiopathic short height.

Market Segments

Global Somatotropin Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Chronic Renal Insufficiency

• Growth Hormone Deficiency

• Turners Syndrome

• Prader-Willi Syndrome

• Idiopathic Short Stature

• Noona Syndrome

Global Somatotropin Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

Global Somatotropin Market, by region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Somatotropin Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Somatotropin Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Somatotropin Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Somatotropin Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Somatotropin Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

