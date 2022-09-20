Autonomous Navigation Processing Unit Market Demand for sense & avoid system in autonomous system By 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autonomous navigation processing unit market is experiencing a significant growth due to increased demand for autonomous cars, robots, and drones in recent years. Autonomous navigation system provides a manned or unmanned system capability to choose its own path and navigate through its surrounding with minimum or no human intervention. Autonomous navigation system relies uses sensors such as inertial navigation system, satellite navigation system, radars, cameras, and ultrasonic & acoustics navigation, among others. In addition, it autonomously defines a trajectory through the system or robot’s environment with due consideration of dynamics of movement limitations of the system to deal with any possible unexpected obstacles while maintaining its stability as well.

Surge in usage of unmanned vehicles, increase in demand for sense & avoid system in autonomous system, and rise in adoption of autonomous robot in commercial & military applications are the factors that drive the global autonomous navigation processing unit market. However, policies against transfer of technology, lack of framework for autonomous navigation, and potential of cyber-attacks hinder the market growth. On the contrary, use of autonomous navigation in intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and developments in AI present new pathways in the industry.

Procurement & deployment of UAVs is becoming more prevalent for business & defense purposes. UAVs use transponders to get situational awareness and collision avoidance capability. Recently, in 2019, UAV Navigation (autopilot & flight control system developer company) and Sagetech Avionics Inc. (avionic system manufacturer), collaborated to integrate ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast) in/out transponder with UAV’s autopilot to provide surrounding aircrafts position, situational awareness, and develop search and avoidance capability. ABS-D in/out transponder is a device that broadcasts aircraft parameters such as position, altitude, and aircraft’s identification to the control tower or receiver aircrafts. Moreover, it is a tracking device that works both as a transmitter and receiver, which is considered to be a potential key component in future unmanned traffic management systems. Such initiatives in research & development in search & avoid system to deliver cutting-edge solutions for collision avoidance and air space management is expected to drive the global autonomous navigation processing unit market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Government imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 has impacted the research & development of autonomous navigation system.

Autonomous navigation system manufacturers rely heavily on various suppliers of components and raw materials to test & develop autonomous navigation system. However, government-imposed restrictions on transport services to control the COVID-19 outbreak have disrupted the supply chain.

Drone & robot manufactures are forced to shut down their manufacturing process due to lack of workforce, as authorities have grounded the flights in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The navigation system developers are forced to delay on-going projects to install autonomous navigation in aircrafts, vehicles, and robots due to short operational issues caused by the COVID-19.

Aircraft and robot manufacturers are unable to run trails of autonomous navigation system due to obligatory travel restrictions enforced by authorities to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

