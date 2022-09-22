Felix Media Solutions of Austin, Texas, makes the INC. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year
A mere 15 companies have made the Inc. 5000 list four times”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO of Felix Media Solutions, Lionel Felix, was recently informed that his company earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for 2022. News of making the list is exciting on its own, but for Felix Media Solutions, hearing the news for the fourth year in a row is exhilarating.
“When we made the list the first time”, Felix recalls, “many people congratulated us but also wanted to make sure we knew that making it again would be very hard. We shouldn't count on it. But we did make it again. With the second win, we heard similar comments, 'that's great because you're growing but don't expect to do it again, I mean...’. There's always a crowd of people who want to play the red team card. When we made the list a third time, handily, through COVID, it was clear this was no fluke. We focused on our work, continued to acquire the best talent, deliver results, stay moisturized, win. And we kept winning. Our growth has been a direct result of the quality of the work, the quality of the team and how we meet the market. Today we were informed that Felix Media Solutions has made it on the Inc. 5000 list four times in a row.”
Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Companies are ranked by overall revenue growth over a three-year period and all 5,000 honoree companies are individually profiled on Inc.com. While there may be companies that appear on the Inc. 5000 more than once, making the list consecutively is an extraordinary feat. Felix Media Solutions is one of only 15 companies that have achieved the praiseworthy accomplishment of being a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree.
Companies that made the list have grown on average, nearly eightfold since 2018. As the list expands with more and more exceptional companies, the list becomes harder and harder to make. Among the 5000 are very likely the future Apple, Google or IBM. Also noteworthy is considering that Felix Media Solutions has been chosen as one of the Inc. 5000, four times, throughout some of the historically hardest years on businesses.
Felix further stated “the reason we made the list four times in a row was because we always played the game as if that was what we would do. We have always played Moneyball. From day one. Our approach has always been about performance, teamwork, technical depth, and customer service beyond reproach. A recipe everyone has access to and yet few master.”
About Felix Media Solutions
Felix Media Solutions is an Austin-based AV, Security, and Low Voltage integrator who works with Austin's largest companies to provide the best technology, support, and experiences. Founded in 2015 FMS grew from a small crew of ex-global IT gurus from Sony Pictures, WPP, Motorola, and Dell, to change how AV systems were designed, deployed, and supported. We have developed strong business relationships by offering excellent customer service and exceeding client expectations. Our deep bench of highly trained AV experts travels Texas, the US, and the world to provide unparalleled service.
