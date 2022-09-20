Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Extends Executive Orders to Facilitate Hospital Planning & Strengthen Healthcare Workforce

Media Contacts: 

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued Executive Order (EO) 22-05 to extend previous executive orders made to facilitate hospital planning and ensure additional healthcare workforce capacity.  

 

With the extension, Executive Orders 21-12 and 21-15 (as amended by EO 22-02) are now effective through December 31, 2022.  The Governor’s order announcing the extension is available by clicking here.

 

The Governor originally issued Executive Order (EO) 21-12 on August 26, 2021, to expand the pool of healthcare professionals who are eligible to care for Nebraskans.  Among its provisions, the EO authorizes the credentialing of retired or inactive healthcare professionals, defers certain continuing education requirements, and suspends various statutes to allow new healthcare providers seeking a license to begin practice. 

 

Gov. Ricketts initially issued Executive Order (EO) 21-15 on October 13, 2021, to increase access to needed healthcare services in Nebraska.  EO 21-15 temporarily suspends various state statutes so that healthcare facility administrators and practitioners such as audiologists, alcohol and drug counselors, and speech pathologists can more readily contribute their skills to serve Nebraskans.

