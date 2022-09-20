The History of Men's Wedding Bands and How They Have Changed Over Time
For centuries, men have worn bands as a symbol of commitment. Traditions surrounding wedding bands have changed over time, the sentiment remains same.
endless. From traditional gold bands to modern diamond rings, there is a style of wedding band to fit every groom's unique personality.
The tradition of giving a bride a diamond engagement ring dates back to 1477, when Archduke Maximillian of Austria gave Mary of Burgundy a gold ring set with diamonds. However, it wasn't until De Beers' "A Diamond Is Forever" ad campaign in 1947 that the giving of an engagement ring became standard practice in the United States. In the early days of the diamond engagement ring tradition, it was very common for the groom's family to purchase the ring. But as times have changed, more and more couples are paying for their own engagement rings.
While the tradition of giving an engagement ring to one's betrothed dates back hundreds of years, the tradition of wearing a wedding band is even older. The first recorded instance of a man wearing a wedding band was in Ancient Egypt, over 5,000 years ago. In ancient Egypt, weddings were considered sacred ceremonies and marriage was seen as a way to join two families together. Both men and women wore rings during the ceremony as a symbol of their unity.
Over time, the tradition of wearing a wedding band has evolved. In medieval Europe, it became common for grooms to give their bride's father a gold band in exchange for her hand in marriage. This practice is known as dowry or bride price. The groom would then wear this band on his right hand until the day of the wedding when he would move it to his left hand during the ceremony. It wasn't until later that grooms began wearing their wedding band on their left hand before the ceremony. Nowadays, it is quite common for both partners to wear their wedding bands on their left hand before and after the ceremony.
While the customs surrounding men's wedding bands have changed over time, they still remain a popular symbol of commitment and love. If you are shopping for your own wedding band, there are many factors to consider. Do you want a traditional gold band or something more modern? Would you like diamonds or another type of stone? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect ring. But whether you opt for a classic style or something more unique, remember that your wedding band is a symbol of your love for your spouse that will last forever.
When shopping for your own wedding band, it is important to keep in mind the long history behind this tradition.
