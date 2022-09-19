SCRC Announces its Crescent Care Collaborative

Focused on improving healthcare access and health systems within its seven-state region, SCRC launches a J-1 visa waiver program.

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to medical professional shortages and low access to quality healthcare in its region, the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) launched its J-1 visa waiver program as an initiative of the newly-formed Crescent Care Collaborative. The J-1 visa waiver allows foreign physicians, who trained in the United States, to work in medically-underserved areas or health professional shortage areas within the SCRC region for three years.

Medical school graduates from other countries are normally required to return to their home countries for at least two years after they complete their education. With a J-1 visa waiver obtained via the Crescent Care Collaborative, graduates can remain in the United States if they spend at least three years in a medically under-served area. Physicians must provide primary care in their field or specialty area for at least 40 hours per week to indigent, Medicaid and Medicare recipients. Physicians must also practice at sites located within SCRC’s footprint.

Access to quality, affordable healthcare is a fundamental pillar of the SCRC mission. SCRC is committed to programs that are economic development engines in their communities and provide essential services to stakeholders in the region. Doctors in the Crescent Care program do not take jobs away from U.S.-born physicians. Instead, they provide critical medical services in areas with a physician shortage.

Under the Crescent Care Collaborative’s J-1 Waiver program, the fee is $3,000 per application. This fee structure was established to allow SCRC to devote health staff members to this program to review applications, field applicant and attorney inquiries, and support clinics in rural areas. The fee will also allow staff to work with the Department of State to process applications and monitor program compliance for three years to ensure that guidelines are followed and the work location remains a sufficient environment for the J-1 physician.

SCRC seeks public comment in reference to the J-1 visa waiver program. Please do so via the official website – www.scrc.gov or email – info@scrc.gov, so that your comment can be immediately reviewed by the SCRC staff. The comment window will close on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. For questions about this program, please contact Bevin Hunter at bhunter@scrc.gov.



###

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 435 counties of the seven-state region.