Riley Bailey

AFGHANISTAN, September 19 -  

Riley Bailey is a Russia Researcher on the Russia/Ukraine portfolio at ISW. He graduated from Georgetown University in May of 2022 with an M.A. in Security Studies and a concentration in Intelligence. Riley also holds a B.A. with a double major in Economics and Russian from the University of Florida. His research interests include Russia’s relationship with Central Asia, Russian hybrid warfare, and Russia’s role in Great Power Competition. 

