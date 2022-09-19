The Different Types of Criminal Lawyers
If charged with a criminal offense in Florida, work with an experienced criminal lawyer who can help achieve the best outcome.COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The court system can be intimidating and overwhelming when charged with a criminal offense in Florida. Rather than face a case alone, work with an experienced criminal lawyer who can help achieve the best outcome. The criminal lawyer chosen should have experience with complex criminal law issues related to the crime or case.
However, choosing a Florida Criminal Defense Attorney requires knowledge of the various types of criminal lawyers available. A criminal lawyer’s experience and the specifics of the case will be essential in determining whether they are a good fit.
What are the Types of Criminal Lawyers?
There are district attorneys, also known as prosecutors, and criminal defense lawyers in criminal law.
Prosecutors
Prosecutors try a case on behalf of the government. They must prove a defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt with sufficient evidence. According to the American Bar Association, a prosecutor’s primary duty is to obtain justice within the law.
They must act ethically to protect the interests of the public. In this regard, they must pursue appropriate criminal charges according to the details of the criminal case.
Criminal Defense Lawyers
Criminal defense lawyers represent defendants accused of crimes. They must establish their client is innocent until proven guilty by arguing there is insufficient evidence to suggest guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A defense lawyer will also protect and defend a client's rights at every stage of the case. For instance, they can object to the prosecution asking inappropriate questions or introducing irrelevant evidence during the trial.
What Are the Subtypes of Criminal Lawyers?
A criminal defense lawyer may be classified into one of the following categories based on their specialization:
Public Defender
Whenever facing criminal charges, being arrested, or facing the first appearance before a judge, a defendant has the right to have a public defender represent them. The court can appoint a public defender when the defendant's income is less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, or they cannot pay for a private attorney.
A public defender is a licensed attorney working on behalf of the state to represent criminal defendants in court. Their duties include providing effective legal representation for all clients and advocating on their behalf. They work on cases involving a felony or misdemeanor charges and municipal, county, and traffic law violations.
Panel Lawyer
A panel lawyer is a lawyer who registers with the state to handle clients with criminal charges whenever the public defender’s office cannot represent them. Florida’s Criminal Justice Act (CJA) panel appoints these lawyers on a rotating basis to clients for different criminal cases.
Legal Aid
Lawyers working in legal aid services and non-profit organizations offer legal advice and guidance for those involved in civil cases. People who qualify can receive free legal assistance from most legal aid offices. The Florida Bar Lawyer Referral Service offers low-fee panels for those with low incomes.
However, legal aid lawyers cannot represent clients accused of criminal charges who cannot afford private attorneys since Florida provides public defenders in those cases.
District Lawyer
A district lawyer works for the government to prosecute defendants in serious cases when the government is suspicious of their involvement in the crime. They can decide which charges go to court and what penalties defendants can face for their crimes.
Private Criminal Lawyer
Private attorneys represent clients who have been charged with criminal activity and need legal representation in court. They can offer personal attention to a case by educating the client about the legal consequences of the charges. They manage all steps of the case, from deciding the best defense or plea deal to upholding rights if convicted.
What Types of Cases Do Criminal Lawyers Handle?
Most criminal lawyers deal with cases that fall into one of these practice areas:
Property Cases
Taking or destroying property without the owner’s consent is considered a property crime. These property crimes are usually non-violent. They may include burglary, vehicle theft, shoplifting, and arson.
Drug Abuse Cases
Drug abuse offenses include possession, use, and sale of controlled substances under Florida’s Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act. The drugs are listed as controlled substances within five schedules under the regulation of the state and federal governments.
Any person found in possession of controlled substances can face felony charges, depending on the type of drug in their possession.
Alcohol-Related Cases
These cases include drunk driving charges and public intoxication. Driving under the influence is defined as operating a motor vehicle above the blood alcohol concentration limit of 0.08%. Public intoxication is being under the influence of alcohol in public places and causing a public disturbance.
Violent Crime Cases
Criminal lawyers often represent those accused of violent crimes such as robbery, aggravated assault, manslaughter, murder, and sexual crimes like rape. In Florida, a violent crime is an illegal activity that results in intentional or unintentional harm perpetrated on another person.
Fraud Cases
According to Florida law, fraud can result in First, Second, or Third-degree felony charges. Depending on the type of fraud and amount of financial loss incurred by victims, it can also result in misdemeanor charges. Fraud encompasses multiple illegal actions, including identity theft, defrauding investors, or perpetrating a lottery scam.
Family Cases
Many criminal defense lawyers handle cases regarding family matters. These cases include the endangerment of a family member by physical, emotional, or financial abuse. They may also include domestic violence against spouses or children or sexual crimes, such as a sexual battery, against family members.
Contact a Criminal Lawyer When Involved in a Criminal Case
If facing criminal charges in Florida, it is vital to seek the help of a skilled criminal defense attorney. An attorney can ensure fair treatment in the Florida criminal justice system and work on behalf of the client to defend rights. Depending on the details of the case, they may help gain an acquittal, have the case dismissed, or possibly reduce charges.
Legal Eagles
Mario Gunde Peters & Kelley
+1 321-631-0506
admin@legal-eagles.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn