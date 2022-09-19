Governor Cooper Names New State Budget Director

NORTH CAROLINA, September 19 - Raleigh

Sep 19, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced State Budget Director Charlie Perusse’s retirement from the Office of State Budget and Management (OSBM). The Governor selected the state’s Chief Deputy State Budget Director Kristin Walker to replace Perusse.

“I am deeply grateful for Charlie’s years of service to our state,” said Governor Cooper. “He worked tirelessly to help North Carolinians and was instrumental in helping craft fiscally responsible budget proposals that invest in education, healthcare and the day to day needs of North Carolinians. I know that state finances are in capable hands with Kristin Walker and I look forward to continuing to work with her to responsibly manage the state budget and taxpayer dollars.”

“I’m honored to be asked by Governor Cooper to serve as State Budget Director, and I am grateful for the experiences I have had to work with and learn from Charlie Perusse,” said Kristin Walker. “I look forward to leading the excellent team of professionals we have at OSBM as we continue to ensure wise investment of taxpayer dollars on programs grounded in data and evidence.”

"It has been a great privilege and honor to work with Governor Cooper under his steadfast leadership over the past several years," said Charlie Perusse. "I am confident our state is in excellent hands with Kristin Walker and the entire OSBM team."

Kristin Walker has served as Deputy State Budget Director since 2017. She was hired by Director Perusse after working in state budget development for 10 years at NCGA Fiscal Research as Principal Fiscal Analyst.

Kristin graduated with honors from the University of Michigan and obtained her Master of Public Policy degree from the Sanford School at Duke University. She currently serves on the Sanford MPP Alumni Board. She is in the middle of a two-year term as Southern Regional Director for the National Association of Budget Directors (NASBO).

Perusse’s retirement is expected to go into effect on November 1.

