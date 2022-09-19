Foreign minister pays respect to Queen Elizabeth at funeral in London

VIETNAM, September 19 - LONDON — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, on behalf of the President of Việt Nam Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held on Monday at Westminster Abbey, London, at the invitation of the UK Government.

On Sunday afternoon, Minister Sơn has attended the ceremony to pay respect at the Queen's coffin at the Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, and the reception ceremony for representatives of countries hosted by King Charles III held at Buckingham Palace on the evening of the same day.

The Minister also attended a reception hosted by UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Development James Cleverly at Westminster Abbey on Monday shortly after the Queen's funeral.

Writing in the book of condolences, the diplomat, on behalf of Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, expressed his deepest condolences to the UK over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will always appreciate the Queen's important support and contribution in strengthening the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the UK. We express our deepest condolences and sincere hope that the UK Royal Family, Government, and people will soon overcome this immense loss and continue to lead the UK on the path to development and prosperity,” he wrote.

Within the framework of the national mourning activities, Minister Sơn met with King Charles III, Prime Minister Liz Truss, and many new cabinet members of the British Government.

Minister Sơn offered condolences and greetings from senior leaders of the Party, State and Government to the King, members of the Royal Family, Government and people of the United Kingdom.

The Minister said he valued the Queen's great role in the development of prosperity and status of the UK, emphasising the Queen’s valuable support in promoting Việt Nam – UK cooperation, hoping that the Royal Family and the UK Government will continue to lead the UK to further growth and support the promotion of the bilateral Strategic Partnership as the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023.

Sơn was among more than 2,000 guests, including 500 foreign heads of states, royal family members and officials representing nearly 200 countries and territories, attending the funeral. — VNS