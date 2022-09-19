Vikram Naidu Donates to the Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation
Finance professional, Vikram Naidu demonstrates support for the Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation Inc. through generous donation.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent finance professional, Vikram Naidu is delighted to support the Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation Inc. (ASDF) with a substantial donation. ASDF is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to children on the autism spectrum disorder through financial, informational and educational resources. Funds received in donations go directly towards helping children with autism and their families.
“I am honored to assist the organization in providing children within the autism spectrum and their community the opportunity to receive care and treatment without the financial burden,” says Mr. Naidu. “Through its programming and support structure, ASDF demonstrates the need for awareness around autism and provides children with tools to live out their lives with their unique needs met.”
Over the past 10 years, ASDF has served over 5,000 families across all 50 of the United States through direct financial aid and programs catered to children with autism. The continues to extend its reach and has spread its message to more than 5 million mothers in hospitals all over the country, educating them on their autistic child’s needs.
Vikram Naidu is an Engineering Science Professional known for his beliefs in giving back and has donated his time and expertise for charitable organizations. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Santa Clara University and is a member of SIGMA PI SIGMA a National Physics Honor Society and is pursuing higher education in Engineering Science.
If you would like to support the Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation, you can donate on their website at www.myasdf.org
To learn more about Vikram Naidu, you can visit his Linkedin profile.
