Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,057 in the last 365 days.

Don’t Know What You Got ’Til It’s Green

Blue skies, a warm (but not scorching) sun and just the right touch of crispness in the air practically begged Terps to leave their study carrels, offices and residence halls on Friday and rejoice in the pleasure of being outside. A new, and temporary, mini park on campus offered the community the ideal place to indulge in the September splendor.

Its location? A block of parking spots on Preinkert Drive, just outside Queen Anne’s Hall.

As part of the global Park(ing) Day initiative, which encourages people to temporarily repurpose curbside parking spaces as parks, UMD’s Department of Transportation Services’ BikeUMD, the campus’ student chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), the Student Planning Association and Terps for Bike Lanes turned the metered spaces into a space where people could sip coffee, play cornhole and learn about the important role public parks play in communal well-being.

“It’s about showing how we can interact with the space differently than (we) typically would,” said McKenzie Fei ’23, vice president of UMD’s ASLA chapter.

Playing on a café theme, organizers sold coffee and doughnuts, offered secondhand art and design books donated by UMD Libraries and set up games like life-size Jenga and cornhole. (Funds raised went toward covering the costs of an ASLA trip to a San Francisco conference.) Artificial turf turned the pavement into a grassy oasis, and DOTS invited guests looking for a smoothie to hop on their Bike Blender, a stationary bicycle that powers the kitchen accessory.

You just read:

Don’t Know What You Got ’Til It’s Green

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.