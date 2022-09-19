Submit Release
AID FOR LIFE Urges Lawmakers to Provide Immediate Funding to Assist Asylum Seekers in NYC Amid Suicide in Shelter

A migrant mother who recently arrived in the Big Apple committed suicide in a city facility on Sunday, Global org AID FOR LIFE urges lawmakers to take action.

Since the bussing from Southern states began in July, we have provided clothing, food, health care access, mental health support, legal, housing, medical and educational services.”
— Jesus Aguais, President of AID FOR LIFE and AID FOR AIDS

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AID FOR LIFE (AFL) and AID FOR AIDS (AFA) are very saddened to learn of the tragic death of a female asylum seeker and mother who was recently bussed to New York and took her own life inside a city shelter - our hearts go out to her family. This is amid what is rapidly becoming an overwhelming humanitarian crisis, which the city is being challenged to handle.

AFL and AFA urge the federal government to commit immediate funding to assist this population and cover their basic needs, with earmarks for complex mental health issues, as many asylum seekers have experienced trauma in their home countries and along their journey to the United States, taking a toll on their mental health and emotional well-being. We also urge Congress to take action to enable asylum seekers to work legally as soon as possible.

“This new wave of immigrants arriving in New York City come from countries we’ve served for many years in Latin America and through our offices in New York City. Since the bussing from Southern states began in July, we have been providing clothing, food, access to health care, including mental health support, and linkage to legal, housing, medical and educational services.” -- stated Jesus Aguais, President of AID FOR LIFE and AID FOR AIDS.

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for the City of New York - and for the nation - that must include federal funding and a swift government response. We call on our elected officials to take action and increase direct funding to the states on the receiving end of this newly arrived population as soon as possible - before more lives are lost.


How can you help?

1- Donate your gently used clothes, food, or goods. For more information, contact Alicia Molina at AMolina@aidforaids.org
2- Volunteering. For more information, contact Meudy Osio at MOsio@aidforlifeintI.org
3- Sharing this information with anyone or any organization you think may benefit.

About AID FOR LIFE:

AID FOR LIFE (AFL) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to generating social impact and enhancing the lives of people at risk of social vulnerability in New York City and developing countries by implementing programs that increase their capacities, abilities and provide access to essential products that strengthen the wellbeing of their communities.

Alicia Molina
AID FOR LIFE
+1 480-678-0783
