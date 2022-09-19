State Adopts NAIFA-Massachusetts Proposal to Offer Insurance Licensing Exams in Spanish

The state chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors celebrates an advocacy win during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Massachusetts Division of Insurance announced earlier this year that the state insurance licensing exam will now be offered in Spanish. The Massachusetts chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA-MA) has been working with the Division of Insurance on this initiative and advocated for its adoption.

"NAIFA-MA has been a constructive partner to work with and I appreciate our collaborative relationship to address issues impacting Massachusetts residents," said Commissioner Gary D. Anderson. "This update to the licensing exams promotes a more inclusive and diverse population of insurance advisors in the Commonwealth."

Updating the examination language offerings is part of the Division's ongoing efforts streamline processes and implement uniform transactions for its licensees. In the last two years, the Division has also entered into the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Continuing Education Reciprocity (CER) Agreement and implemented State Based Systems (SBS), which allows the Division to manage all license applications and company appointments via the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR).

As the leading association for insurance and financial professionals in the United States, NAIFA promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion as part of its NAIFA 2025 Strategic Plan. NAIFA members serve families and businesses in communities across the country. NAIFA strongly supports increasing opportunities for diverse professionals to advance their careers in the insurance and financial services industry. Only by building a diverse force of skilled, ethical agents and advisors can we hope to help all Americans achieve financial security.

"As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this September 15-October 15, it is fitting that our work with the Division of Insurance is increasing opportunities for talented Hispanic individuals to succeed as insurance professionals," said NAIFA-MA President Joshua O'Gara, CLU, ChFC, CFP. "This action by the Division of Insurance can only increase knowledge across Massachusetts of the important role insurance plays in a comprehensive financial plan and further our profession's goal of providing financial security for all."

NAIFA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council is an advisory group of volunteers who provide guidance, advice, and support to diversity initiatives that will in turn create the cultural shifts as outlined in NAIFA's 2025 Strategic Plan. The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council is housed in NAIFA's Talent Development Center. Among the Council's initiatives in NAIFA's annual DEI Symposium, which brings together leading thought leaders from the insurance and financial services industry to explore ways of increasing diversity among financial professionals and better serving diverse populations.

The NAIFA Foundation for Financial Security offers a scholarship program to promote and support the recruitment of diverse advisors to the industry. By bringing a more diverse advisor force to the financial services industry, the Foundation strives to promote an environment of inclusivity that will better serve the broad spectrum of American society and promote financial security for all.

