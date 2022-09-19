Total Care Connections becomes the 1st Home Care Agency to Offer Paid Parental & Pregnancy Leave in Arizona and Colorado

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Care Connections, one of the largest home care providers in Arizona and Colorado, has recently expanded their employee benefits once again with the addition of both Paid Pregnancy Disability Leave and Paid Parental Leave. Both of these new benefits are to serve the company's nearly 400 employees and their families by providing up to six weeks of paid leave for new moms after giving birth as well as up to two weeks of paid leave for new parents. The Paid Parental Leave program is also available to employees who foster or adopt a child.



Daniel Stringer, CEO of Total Care Connections, shared that "Our mission at Total Care Connections is not just to be the best home care agency for our clients, but to also serve and take care of our team members as well. We want to support our team when they give birth, foster, and/or adopt a child to ensure that each new parent has the resources they need."

The national statistics about companies offering paid parental leave are staggering. Unfortunately, according to the New York Times, "many hourly or low-wage workers can't afford to take unpaid time off — and few get paid leave. Only 4 percent of the lowest-paid private-sector workers get paid leave, compared to 27 percent of professionals. The United States is one of only two countries in the world without a national paid family leave policy." According to Danielle Stringer, Director of Nursing of Total Care Connections, "We feel it is our personal responsibility to be a part of needed change, and we couldn't be more excited to expand the care of our team by now including paid parental leave."

The company has been adding to its employee benefits now for the last several years. They believe that "the quality of care that our clients receive will always be a reflection of the quality of care and commitment that our employees receive as a part of working here." Total Care Connections also provides for health insurance, dental, vision, disability insurance, life insurance, a 401K and financial wellness program, paid sick leave to include time off for mental health purposes, and over the next few weeks, the company is launching an employee relief grant program designed to provide up to $1,000 grants to their employees who face qualified financial hardships.

Total Care Connections employs caregivers, CNAs, and nurses across Arizona and Colorado to care for thousands of clients and their families who need in-home assistance to live safely and independently. The company is one of the fastest growing home care agencies in the entire country and they were recently listed on the INC 5000 list for the 7th year in a row.

For more information, please contact Daniel Stringer at phone: 480-387-1927 or

Email: dstringer@totalcareconnections.com or visit www.TotalCareConnections.com.