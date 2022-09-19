Telmisartan Market Expected to Reach $4,258 Million by 2027 | Allied Market Research

Telmisartan drug is a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) intended for treatment of hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Telmisartan Market by Indication, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global telmisartan market Size was valued at $3,453 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.

♦ 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10658

Telmisartan belongs to a class of antihypertensive drugs called angiotensin antagonists (ARBs). This medicine is used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). It works by inhibiting the activity of certain substances that block blood vessels, allowing blood to flow faster and the heart to pump more efficiently. Telmisartan is also used to reduce the risk of stroke, heart attack, or death in people age 55 or older who are at high risk for heart disease. Telmisartan comes as a tablet to be taken by mouth. Telmisartan can be used alone or in combination with other drugs such as hydrochlorothiazide and amlodipine. It is available in different strengths of tablets.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Abbott Laboratories,

Aurobindo Pharma,

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

Cipla Inc.,

Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK),

Mylan N.V.,

Sanofi,

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics), and

Zydus Cadila

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Telmisartan Market research to identify potential Telmisartan Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Telmisartan Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

♦ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10658

Increase in prevalence of high blood pressure (hypertension), growth in geriatric population, surge in number of government initiatives for creating awareness about cardiovascular and blood pressure diseases are the major factors that boost the growth of the telmisartan market. In addition, marketing approvals for generic versions of telmisartan, and chronic disorders such as diabetes, further drives the growth of the market. Moreover, change in lifestyle, which in turn is expected to surge the demand for telmisartan in the global market. However, drug shortages are likely to restrain the growth of the telmisartan market. Conversely, surge in research related to telmisartan drug in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

The utilization of telmisartan drug has witnessed significant growth, owing to surge in incidence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Furthermore, other factors such as rise in geriatric population suffering from high blood pressure, surge in generic telmsartan tablets approvals, surge in awareness related to complication of hypertension, and sedentary lifestyle are the factors that fuel the growth of the market. However, drug shortages are expected to restrain the growth of the telmisartan market.

♦ 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10658

The Telmisartan Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Telmisartan Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q1. What is the total market value of Telmisartan Market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in Telmisartan Market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of Telmisartan Market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

Q6. What are the upcoming key trends in the Telmisartan Market report?

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with vario research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and ever us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.