Message of Condolence recorded in the Condolence Book Lancaster House, St James by His Highness Tuimalealiifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II, Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa to Her Majesty, the Late Queen Elizabeth II, (Sunday, 18 September 2…

SAMOA, September 19 - Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was an inspiration to all of us throughout her lifetime of selfless service. Her Late Majesty was integrity, courage, and dedication personified and her legacy will be long remembered by all whose lives she had touched. On behalf of the people and Government of Samoa, I extend to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family my deepest condolences at this time of great loss and mourning.


Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II


~ End ~

