What Would You Do If Given A Second Chance At Life?: Debut Novel GABRIEL CHRONICLES: ORIGINS Provokes Female Readers To Ponder This Question

Palmetto Publishing’s latest cautionary tale explores the choices we make and those we might make if given another chance

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiden Gabriel is an above-average young man finishing high school when he is killed in a car accident caused by his abusive older brother. Aiden awakens to an angel offering him a second chance at life that comes with new abilities. 

Aiden immediately befriends his later girlfriend, Calla, and his best friend, Mason. The three begin planning an escape back to their old lives and live together in the city until Mason finds a way home. Then Calla and Aiden go back to his hometown, New York City.

Once home, Aiden makes a significant decision, one that in a strange twist of fate leads to a traumatic event. What will—or can—Aiden do to make things right?

Female readers ages eighteen to twenty-four will enjoy this dark, cautionary tale that also shows how to find hope in difficult situations.

Gabriel Chronicles: Origins is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Alex Gerardo, please visit any of their social media platforms.

LinkedIn: Alex Gerardo-Harlan

About the Author:

Alex Gerardo is a queer author from Schenectady, New York. They are the author of a book of poetry, Guilty Escape. Alex lives with their husband and black cat.

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

