Vivid Seats' New Brand Campaign Dives into the Dreams of Fans

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced the launch of its first brand campaign with creative agency 72andSunny LA which dives into the dreams of fans across sports, music and theater.

This integrated campaign seeks to intrinsically connect Vivid Seats with the number 11 across sports and pop culture, driving alignment with a key perk of the Vivid Seats Rewards program – the free 11th ticket. Through the only loyalty program in the ticketing industry, Vivid Seats Rewards, fans who buy 10 tickets earn a reward credit to use on their next purchase, among other benefits. Tapping into real fan behavior, Vivid Seats and 72andSunny LA explored the surprising fantasies of what people would choose to spend their reward credit on.

The creative is supported by a multifaceted campaign including a pioneering media approach, in partnership with omnichannel agency Assembly. The number 11 is at its center. Vivid Seats will be the first brand ever to sponsor a bonus 11th play on the ESPN “SportsCenter” iconic Top Ten series. The free bonus play will be brought to viewers by Vivid Seats reminding fans that with Vivid Seats Rewards, their 11th ticket is free.

The new “Real Rewards for Real Fans” campaign is grounded in Vivid Seats’ mission to empower fans to Experience It Live and enjoy life’s most exciting moments. The campaign’s broadcast and digital spots highlight Vivid Seats’ loyalty program, Vivid Seats Rewards and its daily fantasy sports app, Vivid Picks. The dreamy new creative spots can be viewed online here .

“At Vivid Seats, we understand that our fans are not just any fans. They are going above and beyond to engage with, and experience their favorite artists and teams live,” said Tyra Neal, Chief Marketing Officer of Vivid Seats. “This campaign captures the passion of that kind of fandom and highlights one of the key differentiators of our brand – Vivid Seats Rewards. We believe that no one else in our industry appreciates what it takes to be a real fan, and we know that no one else recognizes that dedication with real rewards. As a brand with The Fan at the forefront, we show up for our customers in the same way that they show up for the teams and artists that they love.”

The campaign will also include homepage takeovers with category leaders across music and sports. Vivid Seats is the Official Ticketing Partner of Rolling Stone, Bleacher Report and ESPN, and on 11/11 all three partners will feature homepage takeovers. Additionally, Vivid Seats has partnered with global influencer marketing and technology agency, Viral Nation to feature 11 key influencers to support the “Real Rewards for Real Fans” social campaign.

“We were inspired by the fantasy of getting rewarded with a free ticket or free pick. That’s at the heart of these films, the rewards are real but what you do with them can be as wild as you can imagine,” said Zach Hilder, Executive Creative Director at 72andSunny.

Fans can learn more about the Vivid Seats Rewards program at www.vividseats.com/rewards . Fans who buy 10 tickets earn a reward credit equal to the average value of the 10 tickets (excluding taxes, fees and processing costs), no events excluded.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

