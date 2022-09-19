Proactive news headlines including Idaho Champion, Banxa, Appia Rare Earths, Plantx Life, Zeb Nickel and Volkswagen
/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Idaho Champion to acquire lithium pegmatite projects in Quebec click here
- Banxa sells three non-core domain names and associated website assets for AU$3M click here
- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium finds electromagnetic lineaments exceeding 10km strike length with geophysical surveying click here
- PlantX Life to acquire veganessentials.com in C$900k cash-and-stock deal click here
- Zeb Nickel says gold mineralization at Zebediela project in South Africa significantly extends area of interest for potential gold resources click here
- Volkswagen targets 70-75 billion euro valuation in planned Porsche IPO click here
- South Star Battery Metals gets permit to begin Phase 1 construction of Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil click here
- Predictive Oncology strengthens pharmaceutical and biotech offering; announces retirement of CEO and chairman J Melville Engle click here
- Cordoba Minerals says drilling at San Matias project in Colombia yields additional high-grade copper-gold veins click here
- Numinus Wellness says its Toronto clinic now offering ketamine-assisted therapy click here
- Guardforce AI says subsidiary wins 5-year contract to manage Thai central bank’s consolidated cash centers in two major cities click here
- ImagineAR says Bill Priakos joins as an advisor to its CEO for the launch of Immersive AR engagements in global sports and retail marketplace click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals files orphan drug request with US FDA for Ifenprodil as treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis click here
- FansUnite Entertainment enters into definitive agreement with Centurion Financial Trust for a senior term loan up to C$12.35M click here
- QC Copper and Gold announces more high-grade copper and gold discovery from Opemiska project click here
- Levitee Labs announces completion of Earth Circle sale; amends financing terms with RiverFort Global Opportunities click here
- Cypress Development achieves significant milestone with production of 99.94% lithium carbonate from claystone at its Clayton Valley Project click here
- New Pacific Metals announces assay results at Silver Sand Project; on schedule to deliver PEA by end 2022 click here
