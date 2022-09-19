On This Page

Date: September 20 - 21, 2022 Day1: Tue, Sep 20 8:00 AM - 5:10 PM ET Day2: Wed, Sep 21 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET

ABOUT THIS CONFERENCE

The purpose of this public workshop is to communicate how FDA’s Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (GDUFA) Science and Research Program outcomes guide and facilitate generic drug development, regulatory assessment, and approval. This workshop will focus on common issues seen in abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), link GDUFA science and research on complex products and scientific issues to product-specific guidance development, and pre-ANDA meeting discussions, and examine various areas of innovative science and cutting-edge methodologies behind generic drug development. This workshop will also provide some insight into upcoming GDUFA III enhancements.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Robert M. Califf M.D., MACC

Commissioner of Food and Drugs

TOPICS COVERED

Peptide and Oligonucleotide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Sameness and Impurity Assessment Considerations

Drug-Device Combination Products

Long-Acting Injectables

Oral Complex Drug Products

Nasally Administered Products

Quantitative Methods and Model-Integrated Bioequivalence Approaches

Suitability Petitions

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Scientists, researchers, current and prospective generic drug applicants, and regulatory affairs professionals who work on or have an interest in the development of generic drugs, including complex generic products.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Comprehend new developments in science, guidance, and regulatory assessment experience for generic drug products

Understand FDA’s perspectives, research, and regulatory assessment relating to generic drug development

Apply various mechanisms and methodologies that drug developers can use to facilitate generic drug development

CONTINUING EDUCATION

This workshop has been approved for 16 contact hours of continuing education for physicians, pharmacists, and nurses. Please see detailed announcement for more information. Each day after the course concludes, that day's attendees will receive an email with instructions and a code to claim their credit. Only participants who attend the live broadcast via Adobe Connect will receive the claim codes.

This workshop is:

pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion.

pre-approved by SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

pre-approved by SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.

approved by ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION