White House Initiative On Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, And Economic Opportunity Through Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Host 2022 National HBCU Conference

The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Initiative) will convene its annual national conference Sept. 20-23 in Washington, D.C. This year’s conference is both a tribute to the monumental contributions of HBCUs to this country, as well as an acknowledgement of the critical role these important institutions play in advancing the nation’s global competitiveness. The conference will coincide with the celebration of National Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week.

More than 2,000 in-person participants and 1,500 virtual attendees, including HBCU presidents and chancellors, are registered to attend this year's event—the first in-person conference since 2019. Additionally, more than 25 federal agencies are participating this year. The conference is designed to provide practical solutions to barriers HBCUs face while seeking opportunities to contribute to the challenges and possibilities in America. During the conference, the HBCU community will engage with key leaders, including members of President Biden's Cabinet, federal agency officials, private sector executives, and financial aid experts. The Department of Education and its partners will also provide technical assistance for HBCUs on Project SERV applications and share best practices through workshops and networking opportunities. In response to President Biden's Executive Order 14041, federal agencies were charged with evaluating opportunities to increase coordination, communication, and engagement with HBCUs. This year's conference will focus on program opportunities from many of those federal partners