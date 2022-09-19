White House Initiative On Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, And Economic Opportunity Through Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Host 2022 National HBCU Conference
The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Initiative) will convene its annual national conference Sept. 20-23 in Washington, D.C. This year’s conference is both a tribute to the monumental contributions of HBCUs to this country, as well as an acknowledgement of the critical role these important institutions play in advancing the nation’s global competitiveness. The conference will coincide with the celebration of National Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week.
More than 2,000 in-person participants and 1,500 virtual attendees, including HBCU presidents and chancellors, are registered to attend this year’s event—the first in-person conference since 2019. Additionally, more than 25 federal agencies are participating this year.
The conference is designed to provide practical solutions to barriers HBCUs face while seeking opportunities to contribute to the challenges and possibilities in America. During the conference, the HBCU community will engage with key leaders, including members of President Biden’s Cabinet, federal agency officials, private sector executives, and financial aid experts. The Department of Education and its partners will also provide technical assistance for HBCUs on Project SERV applications and share best practices through workshops and networking opportunities.In response to President Biden's Executive Order 14041, federal agencies were charged with evaluating opportunities to increase coordination, communication, and engagement with HBCUs. This year’s conference will focus on program opportunities from many of those federal partners
The conference will include the participation of:
- Secretary Miguel Cardona, U.S. Department of Education
- Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator, White House
- Kemba Walden, Principal Deputy National Cyber Director, Office of the National Cyber Director
- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement
- Kiran Ahuja, Director of the Office of Personnel Management
The full 2022 National HBCU Week Conference agenda is available here. Open press sessions below.
Where:
Washington Hilton
International Ballroom Center
1919 Connecticut Avenue NW
Washington, DC
When:Wednesday, Sept. 21
8:30 a.m.
Participants:
U.S Secretary Miguel Cardona
Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser
Press: This is an open press event. If you are interested in covering this event, please RSVP to pressrsvp@ed.gov. Check in instructions will be provided upon RSVP.
Recruit & Retain Black Excellence: A Strategic Work Session to Advance Equity, Excellence & Opportunity
Where:
Washington Hilton
Jefferson West
1919 Connecticut Avenue NW
Washington, DC
When:
Wednesday, Sept. 21
9:15 a.m.
Participants:Dr. Stephanie Danette Preston, Associate Dean for Graduate Educational Equity and Chief Diversity Officer for Graduate Education, The Pennsylvania State University
Louis A. Jenkins, Senior Sales Specialist-Neuroscience, Janssen-Johnson & Johnson
Damon L. Williams Jr., Associate Vice President for Institutional Diversity, University of Kentucky
Jhan Doughty, Associate Vice-President Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Everest Re Group, Ltd
Press: This is an open press event. If you are interested in covering this event, please RSVP to pressrsvp@ed.gov. Check in instructions will be provided upon RSVP.
Fireside Chat Luncheon
Where:
Washington Hilton
International Ballroom Center/East
1919 Connecticut Avenue NW
Washington, DC
When:
Wednesday, Sept. 21
11:45 a.m.
Participants:
Dr. Tony Allen, Chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs
Press: This is an open press event. If you are interested in covering this event, please RSVP to pressrsvp@ed.gov. Check in instructions will be provided upon RSVP.
Advancing Broadband Connectivity through HBCUs
Where:
Washington Hilton
International Ballroom Center/West
1919 Connecticut Avenue NW
Washington, DC
When:
Thursday, Sept. 22
10:00 a.m.
Participants:
Kiran Ahuja, Director of the Office of Personnel Management
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams
Press: This is an open press event. If you are interested in covering this event, please RSVP to pressrsvp@ed.gov. Check in instructions will be provided upon RSVP.
HBCU Presidents/Chancellors Quarterly Meeting with Dr. Trent
Where:
Washington Hilton
International Ballroom West
1919 Connecticut Avenue NW
Washington, DC
When:
Thursday, Sept. 22
11:15 a.m.
Participants:
Kiran Ahuja, Director of the Office of Personnel Management
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams
Press: This is an open press event. If you are interested in covering this event, please RSVP to pressrsvp@ed.gov. Check in instructions will be provided upon RSVP.
Career and Recruitment Fair
Where:
Washington Hilton
International Terrace East/West
1919 Connecticut Avenue NW
Washington, DC
When:
Thursday, Sept. 22
3:00 p.m.
Press: This is an open press event. If you are interested in covering this event, please RSVP to pressrsvp@ed.gov. Check in instructions will be provided upon RSVP.