Secretary Cardona Joins Vice President Harris for Visit to Orangeburg, South Carolina, Engagement with Students on National Voter Registration Day and Mental Health
On Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will travel to Orangeburg, South Carolina, with Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with college students. They will highlight the importance of National Voter Registration Day and host a conversation with students about mental health and issues important to young Americans.
The conversation and remarks will be pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media. Interested media should RSVP HEREby 5 P.M. ET on Monday, September 19, 2022.