Repligen Expands Process Analytics Portfolio with DRS Daylight Solutions Agreement

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement with DRS Daylight Solutions to expand the use of mid-infrared (mid-IR) technology in the bioprocessing market.



Through this agreement, Repligen will assume responsibility for the commercialization of Culpeo®, as well as the development of future products and technologies in partnership with DRS Daylight Solutions (“Daylight”). Both companies will focus on expanding the portfolio of Quantum Cascade Laser mid-IR (QCL-IR) based solutions and integrating these solutions into Repligen Chromatography and Filtration systems to expand the companies’ presence in the fast-growing Process Analytics Technology (PAT) segment of the bioprocessing market.

Daylight’s patented QCL-IR technology measures higher order protein and nucleic acid structure, facilitating the measurement of protein aggregation, concentration and nucleic acid content and other critical attributes in biological manufacturing processes. Accurate readouts are available in seconds, enabling real-time process monitoring in upstream and downstream manufacturing.

San Diego-based Daylight specializes in the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions based on its QCL technology platform, which operates throughout the mid-IR spectral range. Daylight, known for best-in-class products supporting commercial, research, and aerospace and defense markets, entered the bioprocessing market in 2018 with its ground-breaking Culpeo® instrument.

Tony J. Hunt, Repligen CEO, said, “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with DRS Daylight Solutions, which complements our existing analytics portfolio from C Technologies, a pioneer in real-time, in-line process monitoring solutions. We believe that the Daylight portfolio will serve to accelerate and expand adoption of in-line process monitoring in the bioprocessing industry. We look forward to working with Tim Day and the team at Daylight.”

Dr. Timothy Day, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DRS Daylight Solutions, said, “We are very excited to partner with Repligen to make QCL-IR based solutions a game-changing technology in PAT. We believe Repligen is the best partner to accomplish this, given their success with C Technologies and their track record of innovation in bioprocessing. We look forward to working together with Tony Hunt and the Repligen team to provide bioprocessing customers this ground-breaking technology to measure critical process parameters in biologics manufacturing. With real-time and high reliability results, Culpeo® will ultimately improve production yields, reduce costs and ensure product quality.”

About DRS Daylight Solutions

DRS Daylight Solutions, a business unit of Leonardo DRS, is a leading provider of best-in-class, mid-IR lasers and systems for defense, commercial, and research markets. Our global leadership position in advanced, mid-IR technology means that our customers benefit from a sustainable, competitive advantage in molecular detection and imaging applications.

Leonardo DRS is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and is a leading mid-tier provider of defense products and technologies for the U.S. military and its allies with core capabilities in advanced sensing, force protection, network computing and electric power and propulsion. For more information about Daylight, please visit our website at https://daylightsolutions.com.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration, Chromatography, Process Analytics, Fluid Management and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York), and we also have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company, including Repligen news releases, see our website at http://www.repligen.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934,as amended. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding development of QCL-IR based products, performance of the technology, and the expected synergies from Repligen’s partnership with Daylight constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks associated with: our ability to successfully grow our bioprocessing business, including as a result of acquisition, commercialization or partnership opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate any acquisitions, our ability to develop and commercialize products and the market acceptance of our products; reduced demand for our products that adversely impacts our future revenues, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition; our ability to compete with larger, better financed bioprocessing, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; our compliance with all Food and Drug Administration and EMEA regulations; our volatile stock price; and other risks detailed in Repligen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the other reports that Repligen periodically files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those Repligen contemplated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and Repligen does not undertake to update and of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

